Atlantic Home Mortgage's Naveed Bhurgri Ranked as One of the Nation's Top Originators

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Home Mortgage congratulates Naveed Bhurgri for ranking as a Scotsman Guide 2018 Top Originator. Naveed Bhurgri was ranked #35 in Top Originators - Top Mortgage Brokers.

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its ninth annual Top Originators rankings on April 1. The list, which ranks the nation's top mortgage producers, appears in Scotsman Guide's April 2018 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at ScotsmanGuide.com/Top2018.

Naveed Bhurgri was ranked among entries from more than 3,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans for the 2018 calendar year. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of top entrants' volume data from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator's company or a similar source.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage and Naveed Bhurgri:

Naveed Bhurgri and his team specialize in assisting buyers with purchase lending and existing homeowners refinance their current loans.



Naveed began his career in the mortgage industry in 2003 and during his 16 years, he's been ranked one of the top mortgage professionals consistently closing in excess of 30 million annually. He's able to achieve these results by delivering exceptional service to his clients, while leveraging cutting edge technology to streamline the traditional process associated with obtaining a mortgage.



Naveed and his team take pride in making sure all parties are always kept up to date throughout every step of the loan process and always return calls/emails in a timely manner. In addition, Naveed takes the extra time upfront to assess each client's short/long term goals, ensuring every family obtains the ideal mortgage suited for their situation. As a partner in Atlantic Home Mortgage, Naveed's driven to make sure every client that chooses AHM for their lending needs, receives the royal treatment and becomes a client for life...offering a transparent mortgage process, exceptional service, with competitive pricing.

Scotsman Guide Media Inc. has been the leading provider of digital tools and resources for the mortgage industry for nearly three decades. Scotsman Guide Media publishes a residential edition and a commercial edition of Scotsman Guide, in addition to Scotsman Guide News, Loan Post and other offerings at ScotsmanGuide.com. Each month, the magazines reach tens of thousands of subscribers nationwide. Scotsman Guide connects mortgage originators with wholesale and commercial lenders.

