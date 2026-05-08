Atlantic Homes Company Breaks Ground on First Home in Heritage Oak Estates in Middletown, Maryland

MIDDLETOWN, Md., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Homes Company, a custom home builder, today announced the groundbreaking of its first residence in the Heritage Oak Estates community in Middletown, Maryland. This milestone marks the start of construction activity within the new development and reflects continued residential growth in the Middletown area.

Groundbreaking in Heritage Oak Estates

"We're excited to begin building in Heritage Oak Estates and to bring our custom homebuilding approach to this community," said Mike Baldwin, CEO. "Middletown is a special place, and we look forward to creating homes that reflect the needs and vision of each homeowner."

Heritage Oak Estates is a newly established community offering opportunities for buyers seeking thoughtfully designed homes in a desirable and well-connected location. Atlantic Homes Company will work with future homeowners to design and build residences tailored to their individual preferences.

Construction on the first home is now underway, with additional homes expected to follow as the community develops.

About Atlantic Homes Company

Atlantic Homes Company is a custom home builder focused on designing and constructing homes tailored to each client's lifestyle, preferences, and vision. The company works closely with homeowners throughout the building process to deliver high-quality craftsmanship and personalized living spaces.

SOURCE Atlantic Homes Company