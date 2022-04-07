Atlantic Hydraulic Systems Names Christina Chapman as Lead on Key NASA Launcher Collaboration

Chapman is managing Atlantic's Mobile Launcher 2 Hydraulic Systems Project for NASA's new rocket program which looks to put the first woman on the moon as early as 2024.

SHIRLEY, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Artemis Program – NASA hopes to put the first woman on the moon as early as 2024, and Atlantic Hydraulic Systems is answering the call by naming Christina Chapman as project manager for a critical system they are developing to help NASA's launch effort.

Chapman is managing the NASA Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2) Hydraulics Systems Project which is specifically used for NASA's new SLS rocket program. While much of Chapman's work is classified, Atlantic's president, Robert Ferrara, notes "the hydraulic systems [Chapman is managing and helping design] will supply the launch actuators with high pressure hydraulic fluid during the liftoff sequence". The ML2, and the new SLS rocket, will spark the imagination of lunar travel for a brand new generation of men and women for years to come.

Ms. Chapman says of her role, "I have been able to jump right into new, exciting projects in my short time at Atlantic, like the ML2 Launcher unit. I am looking forward to continuing to grow my skill set and knowledge with the team at Atlantic." Chapman started at Atlantic in January 2022.

Chapman worked for nine years at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a mechanical engineer in the Nuclear Engineering department specializing in Reactor Plant cleanliness and Reactor Plant system valves. Now she finds herself as a key member of the Atlantic team to aid NASA's ambitious goals.

Per NASA, "With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before." NASA hopes to "collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon…and use what we learn…to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars." Another intention for Artemis to go back to the moon is to motivate a new generation of potential explorers NASA has dubbed, "The Artemis Generation."

Atlantic Hydraulic Systems is proud to serve their part in the historic Artemis program, and excited to add their 38 years of experience to the project. Atlantic is also excited to name an incredible talent like Christina Chapman, during National Women's Month, to lead their contribution to NASA's effort to return to the moon and explore the far reaches of space.

Founded by Charlie and Eleanor Ferrara in 1983, Atlantic Hydraulic Systems has been designing top quality Hydraulic and Control systems for clients like the U.S Navy, General Dynamics, Chevron, Siemens, Pratt & Whitney and NASA.

