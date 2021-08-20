Atlantic Introduces Loft & Luv

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Inc. is proud to introduce its new small space living furniture brand, Loft & Luv, which targets millennial shoppers.

Chic, sleek, and fun! Loft & Luv features stylish, millennial-made designs that are sure to take any room from drab to fab. Inspired by today's furniture and fashion trends, Loft & Luv's freshly curated collections add a pop of flair to a space without breaking the bank.

Atlantic's Loft & Luv brand CODA furniture collection Loft & Luv CODA furniture collection

As the ever-evolving furniture industry continues to demand style and variety, Atlantic Inc. expands its brand base with Loft & Luv, offering cohesive collections of products where the market has a proven rising trend. Loft & Luv helps shoppers express their creativity and personal style by offering affordable, one-of-a-kind designs with quality materials and a two-year warranty.

"CODA is the first collection under the Loft & Luv brand. It will be followed by the MONTANA collection later this year," remarked Leo Dardashti, President and CEO of Atlantic Inc. The CODA collection pays tribute to the iconic clean lines and timeless details of the 50's and 60's mid-century modern aesthetic while adding flairs of today's modern trends. All pieces feature hand-woven rattan inlays on drawers and door panels, gold tapered hardware pulls, tapered pine wood legs, full-extension metal drawer glides, and plenty of storage. The beautiful natural wood finish makes the CODA collection perfect for any room and trend. Its versatility suits the stylish needs of most shoppers. The collection consists of an End Table, Coffee Table, TV/Entertainment Stand, Bar Cabinet and Desk.

The Coffee and End Tables create a fresh and fabulous vibe when paired together. Drawers provide the perfect place to tuck away papers, magazines, and remote controls; keeping the tabletop free to display stylish décor. The End Table is a chic addition to any bedroom and can also be used as a nightstand.

Complete your living room with the TV/Entertainment Stand featuring two pull out drawers and two open shelves with pre-drilled cable management holes for those pesky wires and cables. With a tabletop weight capacity of up to 66 lbs., the TV/Entertainment Stand can comfortably hold TVs up to 50 inches.

Serve the classiest cocktails with the Bar Cabinet. Designed with two large rattan inlayed doors, this bar unit packs impressive storage. Featuring a removable eight wine bottle cubby rack, open shelving for decorative items, a built-in wine glass rack, and two interior storage shelves, the CODA Bar Cabinet is perfect for storing your favorite vintages, liquors and mixers.

The Desk offers a stylish work from home solution. Complete with two drawers with ample storage space for notebooks, pens, stationary and other supplies, the Desk offers great tabletop space, with a small footprint for even the coziest of home offices. The Desk is a fabulous addition to any bedroom when used as a vanity table.

Loft & Luv CODA list prices are $279.99 (Coffee Table), $229.99 (End Table), $249.99 (Desk), $309.99 (TV Stand), and $329.99 (Bar Cabinet), currently available online at major e-tailers and the Atlantic Store.

For more information visit www.theatlanticstore.com/coda-collection.

About Atlantic Inc.

For 36 years, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage, furniture, and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee. For more information about Atlantic and its products, please visit the company's website at www.atlantic-inc.com.

Contact: Ron Lien

Public Relations

Atlantic Inc.

562-903-9550 x257

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Inc.

