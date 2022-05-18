Atlantic Natural Foods Announces Availability of Modern Menu, Expands Assortment of Shelf-Stable, Plant-Based Foods for Foodservice Professionals

"Modern Menu provides a modern, low-prep solution that meets consumers' growing demand for plant-based foods while addressing real-life challenges associated with back-of-house labor and the need for product consistency," said Kelly Krause, EVP, chief innovation officer at Atlantic Natural Foods. "We offer a full selection of tasty, meatless proteins but are especially proud to be the first to market with a shelf-stable, plant-based chicken alternative for foodservice operators. This versatile, protein-rich food complements any menu, no matter what cuisine."

Highlights from the Modern Menu line include the following:

Modern Menu CHIK'N : Providing great taste and firm texture without the premium price, the industry's first shelf-stable chicken alternative for foodservice operators is made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, is gluten-free, and non-GMO, and can be used right out of the pouch or served warm, making it a versatile ingredient for salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches, as well as appetizers, pizzas, casseroles and more. Available in three tasty varieties: CHIK'N in Broth, CHIK'N BBQ and CHIK'N Buffalo.



: Providing great taste and firm texture without the premium price, the industry's first shelf-stable chicken alternative for foodservice operators is made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, is gluten-free, and non-GMO, and can be used right out of the pouch or served warm, making it a versatile ingredient for salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches, as well as appetizers, pizzas, casseroles and more. Available in three tasty varieties: CHIK'N in Broth, CHIK'N BBQ and CHIK'N Buffalo. Modern Menu TUNO : This innovative tuna alternative has the perfect texture and taste for any recipe that traditionally calls for tuna. A recent reformulation aims to provide an experience closer to that of conventional tuna while also offering plant-based ingredients and omega-3s. The new TUNO features a more perfected texture which incorporates seaweed and DHA algal oil to capture the distinctive tuna-like flavor.



: This innovative tuna alternative has the perfect texture and taste for any recipe that traditionally calls for tuna. A recent reformulation aims to provide an experience closer to that of conventional tuna while also offering plant-based ingredients and omega-3s. The new TUNO features a more perfected texture which incorporates seaweed and DHA algal oil to capture the distinctive tuna-like flavor. Modern Menu Taco Filling: Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned, this plant-based meal starter is non-GMO, gluten-free, and offers up to 6g of protein per serving. It can be served with taco shells, salads, burritos, pizza and more.



Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned, this plant-based meal starter is non-GMO, gluten-free, and offers up to 6g of protein per serving. It can be served with taco shells, salads, burritos, pizza and more. Modern Menu Southwest Bowl: Bursting with flavor and offering up to 9g of protein per serving, this plant-based treat boasts rich and smoky chipotle flavor and can be served as a base bowl or as a finished meal.

All Modern Menu products may be stored at ambient temperatures and therefore do not take up precious refrigerator or freezer space. Because they are fully cooked, the labor burden of having to prepare each of the components separately is alleviated. The ethically sourced, sustainable plant proteins free from artificial flavors satisfy vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian customers who enjoy meat, but prefer plant-based foods for better health and wellness.

Visit National Restaurant Expo, South Building, booth #1286 (Organic & Natural) to explore the latest creations and meet with the Atlantic Natural Foods team. For more information, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Modern Menu

Launched in July 2021, Modern Menu offers delicious, shelf-stable, plant-based products tailor-made for foodservice operators, including healthcare, education, contract catering or restaurant organizations. The wide assortment features nutritious and sustainable meatless proteins and meal starters providing a convenient, low-cost and high-flavor solution, with a versatility that allows for chef inspiration and creativity. For more information, visit modernmenufoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat®, Kaffree Roma™ and Modern Menu brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable, and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. Atlantic Natural Foods is headquartered in Nashville, North Carolina. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC