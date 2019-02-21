Atlantic Natural Foods Brings Shelf-Stable Plant-Based Protein Innovations to Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you, shelf-stable foods, will showcase its latest innovations at Natural Products Expo West booth #5447, including Loma Linda®, TUNO™ and neat® brand products. With plant-based eating on the rise, ANF's diverse brand products provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives.

"We are democratizing plant-based eating by making it easier and more affordable than ever before," said Laura Lapp, innovation brand manager for Atlantic Natural Foods. "Today's shoppers are not only well-aware of the benefits of plant-based proteins but also embracing them as part of a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are also increasingly demanding plant-based foods because it's better for the planet. At ANF, we're addressing these consumers demands by creating products that will make a difference for future generations."

All of ANF's brand products offer tasty plant-based nutrition which are also non-GMO and gluten free. ANF's full line of products featured at Expo West include:

Loma Linda® Plant-Based Protein Meal Solutions (MSRP $2.99 to $4.99 ): Providing quick, heat-and-eat convenience, Loma Linda's new meal solutions may be easily prepared in 60 seconds and are sold at a very affordable price to deliver a true pantry staple that today's families can conveniently incorporate into their weekly menus. From meal starters, like the Taco Filling or Sloppy Joe to total protein meal solutions like the Tikka Masala or Spicy Pad Thai, the product line features 10 total skus that pack 6-9 grams of plant-based protein and a variety of flavors to satisfy diverse palettes.

The neat egg—A shelf-stable egg substitute that's made with just chia seeds and garbanzo beans. The neat egg is easy-to-mix and offers 2 grams of protein per 25 calorie tablespoon



Baking Mix—A delicious line of plant-based baking mixes including Cowgirl Cookie, Mocha Dark Chocolate Cookie, Oatmeal Pecan Raisin Cookie and Cinnamon Pecan Pancakes

#TUNOceanSafe—Continuing its deep commitment to sustainability—delivering healthful, sustainable foods to future generations—Atlantic Natural Foods is bringing its social purpose to life this year at Natural Products Expo West by supporting The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Throughout the Expo, for every person who posts a photo at the Atlantic Natural Foods booth using the hashtags #TUNOceanSafe, #lomalindafoods and #tuno, the company will donate $2.50 to The Nature Conservancy. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to The Nature Conservancy helping tackle climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable.

Visit booth #5447 at Natural Products Expo West to sample Atlantic Natural Foods latest creations and meet with the Atlantic Natural Foods team at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 7-9, 2019.

To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or contact the company at (252) 212-9000 x102 or info@atlanticnaturalfoods.com or on LinkedIn.

*Atlantic Natural Foods will donate a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $25,000 to The Nature Conservancy. Attendees must post photo at Atlantic Natural Foods booth, tag @lomalinda_brand (for Instagram) or @lomalindabrand (on Facebook and Twitter), and use the hashtags #TUNOceanSafe, #lomalindafoods, and #tuno. Only one post will be counted for any one individual.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, Neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

