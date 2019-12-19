Atlantic Natural Foods Celebrates 10-Year Milestone in Eastern North Carolina with a Number of New Initiatives

NASHVILLE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF), announced today that it is honoring its 10 year anniversary in Nash County, North Carolina by celebrating the company's legacy with a joint holiday party and anniversary celebration tonight, Thursday, December 19, at the Benvenue Country Club. Mayor Brenda Brown of Nashville (the original Nashville and the home of Governor Roy Moore) will speak at the event demonstrating her continued support to this vital, but silent, contributor to the Eastern North Carolina community. Other local and state leaders, as well as key stakeholders who have played an integral role in contributing to ANF's double digit growth over the past decade, have also been invited to this momentous event.

As one of the largest commercial employers in the city, ANF has quietly transformed into a global leader in the plant-based and functional foods categories. Today, the company sells products in 20,000 stores across the globe including the Americas, Australia, UK, France, Scandinavia and over 20 more countries and in the process to add another 10,000 stores in 2020.

To continue its tremendous growth, ANF has finalized an agreement with Freedom Foods North America – makers of functional breakfast options and kid's snacks – where Freedom Foods will integrate into ANF's business model. This new agreement helps complete ANF's already strong product portfolio offering a complete line of healthy, sustainable and creative foods.

Beginning in March 2020, ANF will also start producing canned products for Heritage Health Foods under its Cedar Lake and Heritage brands to be primarily supplied to the Seven Day Adventist community.

"This confirms our unwavering commitment to this unique market to provide a heritage product to the SDA community," stated J. Douglas Hines, founder and chairman of Atlantic Natural Foods. "We're proud to host the three leading distributors and our partners for this niche group during our night of festivities this evening including Howell Mountain Distributors, Sunbelt Natural Foods and Clark Distributing Co."

In continuing with ANF's dedication and commitment to serve the eastern North Carolina area, the company has also entered into a broader agreement with All Service Logistics of Rocky Mount to transfer our broader and growing distribution services for the east coast. This agreement with All Service Logistics marks the company's first e-commerce fulfillment base in Rocky Mount to enhance our relationship with All Service and bring jobs to the region in the next year, in warehousing, distribution, logistics, services, etc.

"I have a 15-year relationship with Leigh Balance and the ANF team has been developing this opportunity over the past months to bring this back to the region," stated Mr. Hines. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with All Service Logistics and grow this opportunity with Leigh, bringing the future back home and look forward to continuing our support in the local area by helping support opportunities."

To prove its commitment to employee satisfaction, last month, the company established a new hourly tier pay structure by position to provide individual improvement and growth as they grow within the company at its Nashville factory. Today, the company is expanding its commitment to our employees by increasing the base pay rates for all hourly employees by $1.50/hour effective February 1, 2020. These two enhancements, along with our benefits, will establish ANF as a leader in compensation in the area.

"Two years ago, a commitment was made to develop a company where people feel important, and my promise stands true to this day," said Hines. "People need to earn a living and, therefore, a livable wage. I am very proud of the benefits we offer including a 401K, health insurance, flexible vacation time and more. We hire qualified candidates who genuinely care about their work and while our employees work hard, by working together, we're creating an iconic future."

