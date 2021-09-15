Atlantic Natural Foods Enhances Taste and Texture in Reformulated TUNO Seafood Alternative

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue disrupting the industry and effecting change for people and planet, Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), leading manufacturer of better-for-you, shelf-stable foods, today announced the company will debut its newly reformulated TUNO™ seafood alternative varieties, as well as refreshed packaging for its complete line of shelf-stable, plant-based Loma Linda® Meal Starters and Solutions, at Natural Products Expo East 2021 (booth #957). The new innovations will be spotlighted at the natural industry trade event, to be held September 22-25 in Philadelphia.

"As the number of consumers seeking plant-based versions of their favorite foods continues to grow, it is our responsibility to provide delicious, sustainably sourced options that continue to evolve with their needs and lifestyle," said Doug Hines, founder and chairman of Atlantic Natural Foods. "We have addressed this increasing demand by working to improve the balance of flakiness and density for our TUNO varieties, further enabling us to work toward our goal of providing healthy, affordable and tasty protein alternatives on a global scale."

In fall 2018, ANF disrupted the industry with the launch of their Loma Linda brand foods TUNO and Ready to Eat plant based meals - the first-ever shelf-stable, plant-based foods line value-priced for all cultures and lifestyles. The recent reformulation of the protein-rich TUNO varieties aims to provide an experience closer to that of conventional tuna, yet offering plant-based ingredients and omega-3s. The new varieties feature a more perfected texture, which incorporates seaweed and DHA algal oil to capture the distinctive tuna-like flavor.

"Our commitment to sustainable and culturally inspired foods make our meals enjoyable for the consumer and better for the planet," states Laura Lapp, brand innovation manager at Atlantic Natural Foods. "The new-and-improved Loma Linda packaging better represents this commitment, along with the shelf-stable nature and sustainable, ethical sourcing of our products."

Beyond TUNO, Loma Linda's line of shelf-stable, plant-based Meal Starters and Solutions are gluten-free, non-GMO, packed with 7g-11g of protein and can be ready in just 60 seconds in the microwave. The brand has recently expanded this line with its newest varieties, including Greek Bowl, Hawaiian Bowl and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili.

Learn more about the products ANF will showcase at Expo East:

Loma Linda® Plant-Based Protein Meal Starters and Meal Solutions (MSRP $2.99 to $4.49 ): Loma Linda Meal Starters and Solutions make choosing plant-based easy and convenient, with heat-and-serve meals in pouches – ready in only 60 seconds. These meals are made with the highest quality, sustainably sourced ingredients and packed with plant-based protein. Loma Linda meals are available in several varieties, including Tikka Masala , Spicy Pad Thai, Southwest Bowl and more. They are perfect for being on-the-go to work, school or to take with on adventures and can be eaten as a meal or served as a side.

- ): new-and-improved TUNO seafood alternative really hits the mark on taste and texture. With the right balance of flakiness and density to provide a plant-based experience closer to that of conventional tuna, the new innovation incorporate seaweed and DHA algal oil to provide a distinctive, fresh-from-the sea flavor. Fish-free TUNO alternative can be eaten alone or used in any recipe calling for tuna. neat® (MSRP: $4.99 -6.99) neat egg is the vegan egg replacement for using in baking and is made with only 2 simple, superfood ingredients. neat meat is a delicious line of meat alternatives: neat Original, neat Italian, neat Mexican and neat Southwest. Simply add water and mix to make a perfect ground beef replacement!

Visit booth #957 to explore the latest creations and meet with the Atlantic Natural Foods team. For more information, visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com. Additionally, attendees of Anuga, the worlds largest food and beverage trade fair in Cologne, Germany, will also be able to sample the above products from Atlantic Natural Foods.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, Neat®, Kaffree Roma™ and Modern Menu brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 30 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

