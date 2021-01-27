Atlantic Natural Foods Expands Global Footprint with Distribution at Leading UK Retailer

Leading maker of shelf-stable, plant-based foods under the Loma Linda® and TUNO™ brands reports 30 percent year over year growth

NASHVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced today in the U.K., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), leading shelf-stable manufacturer of the award-winning, plant-based Loma Linda® brand foods, is adding to its global footprint with distribution of its protein-rich and omega-3 packed canned seafood alternative, TUNO™, at one of the leading U.K. retail chains, Sainsbury's. This expansion comes on the heels of earlier gains throughout the U.K. over the last two years with placements in Morrisons, Holland and Barret, ALDI, LIDL, ASDA, and Costco, among others. In 2020, the brand launched in the EU, Scandinavia, Switzerland and South Africa with its retail focused products along with its catering options in North America and Europe. The company experienced unprecedented growth over the last two years and continues to pave the way as a leading sustainable pioneer in the healthy, plant-based foods movement.

"Atlantic Natural Foods is working to make a difference and feed the world by creating new and healthy protein sources, save our oceans and ensure future sustainability of our fragile resources," states J. Douglas Hines, chairman, Atlantic Natural Foods. "We're committed to leading the future by focusing on our goal of providing affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein-rich foods to support the future health of people and planet."

In fall 2018, the company disrupted the industry with the launch of Loma Linda brand foods—including its flagship TUNO seafood alternative—as the first-ever shelf-stable, plant-based foods line value-priced for all lifestyles. Made with natural plant-based ingredients and omega-3s, TUNO is protein-rich and recreates the light, flaky texture of traditional tuna but is fish-free. Beyond TUNO, Loma Linda's complete line of shelf-stable, plant-based Meal Solutions are gluten-free and non-GMO, and can be ready in just 60 seconds in the microwave – just heat and eat. The newest varieties include Greek Bowl, Hawaiian Bowl and Ultimate Vegetarian Chili.

"Alternative fish products are still in their infancy but will prove to be a critical addition to many diets. The addition of TUNO at Sainsbury's is just another proof point that the world is turning more and more to plant-based offerings," adds Hines. "It's only a matter of time before a wide margin of the global population is enjoying a flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan diet, and we're proud to be part of that change."

Loma Linda is now sold at more than 20,000 stores throughout the U.S. and 30 countries. Hines expects company sales to reach $100 million within the next five years.

For more information on Atlantic Natural Foods or its products, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, N.C., Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC