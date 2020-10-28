Atlantic Natural Foods Joins Time To Vote Movement Ahead of 2020 U.S. Election

NASHVILLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods , LLC (ANF), the leading shelf-stable manufacturer of award-winning Loma Linda® and TUNO™ brands, is joining more than 700 companies for Time To Vote , a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections. With voter turnout in the U.S. one of the lowest in the developed world and one of the most common reasons people give for not voting is that they are too busy with the demands of life and work, the company is committed to addressing this challenge by making Tuesday, November 3, a paid company holiday, offering dedicated paid time off for all its employees based in Nashville, NC, as well as Louisiana, Arizona, Idaho, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia, ultimately enabling them to exercise their right to vote in the national general election.

"This year's election faces many challenges, particularly with continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're proud to help remove barriers to voting and support our employees at this critical time for our country," states J. Douglas Hines, chairman, Atlantic Natural Foods. "It's good for our democracy, families and community."

More than 700 companies – including Bank of America, Ben and Jerry's, Dell Technologies, LEGO Systems, Inc., Macy's, Nike, Unilever and many others – have joined Time To Vote.

Hines is asking more companies to join the movement and commit to giving its employees the time and resources they need to vote. He adds, "Our country needs the collective help of communities now, more than ever before. Therefore, we urge all our friends, business partners and colleagues in all industries to step up and provide dedicated time off to all their staff, so their voices may be heard through the simple act of voting."

According to Time To Vote campaign producers, the goal is to have more than 1,000 companies – from a diverse set of industries representing every state – join the movement by November 3.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

