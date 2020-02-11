Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC to Drop Further Action Against Diversified Communications, LP

NASHVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), owner of the iconic Loma Linda® brand of TUNO™, announced today the company will cease further action against Diversified Communications, LP around the denial of its request to exhibit at the upcoming Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America. Previously, ANF requested attendance at the Expo to exhibit TUNO, a plant-based protein alternative containing ocean-based materials like seaweed, algae and other proprietary ocean proteins, yet was denied with the comment that the show is restricted to seafood producers.

The company requested that Diversified Communications reconsider on the grounds that TUNO is not only made of ocean-based ingredients but also is currently developing applications for traditional seafood, but was repeatedly denied. In response to a subsequent request to see the show producer's policy for evaluating exhibitors, today, ANF received a formal response from a Diversified Communications representative stating that the organization "is not required to develop or to provide you with written policies governing exhibitor selection."

"It is outrageous that Atlantic Natural Foods is not allowed to participate, as we have new ocean-based products that we were planning to unveil at this annual event," commented J. Douglas Hines, Chairman of ANF. "We are extremely disappointed but hopeful that this dialogue will continue to challenge key decision makers in the food chain to work toward new product innovation that responds to the world's environmental needs and requirements—not just those furthering their personal agendas."

ANF will continue to respond to the call for global sustainability by today's consumer, and will work toward creating foods that provide similar health benefits as seafood.

For more information on Atlantic Natural Foods or its Loma Linda brand of products, visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, Neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 18 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

