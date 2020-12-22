Atlantic Natural Foods to Donate 75,000 Meals to Food Banks throughout the U.S.

NASHVILLE, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods , LLC (ANF), the leading shelf-stable, plant-based manufacturer of award-winning Loma Linda® and TUNO™ brand foods, today announced the company will kick off a nationwide effort to help deliver relief for hungry families in need, starting today with 25,000 meals to be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. in Raleigh, N.C. With an estimated 65 million Americans living in food insecure homes in the U.S. and seeking to avoid going hungry this winter season, the plant-based food manufacturer is joining fellow food companies and other organizations and individuals throughout the country who are responding to the hunger plight with in-kind donations.

"We are a small company, and we are all aware of families living paycheck to paycheck to provide for their loved ones, so it is important for us to lend support and help provide for communities in need," commented Kelly Krause, EVP and Business Development, Atlantic Natural Foods. "This year continues to be a challenge, but we do not want to lose sight of our mission and values as we continue to create healthy food for the world."

The company kicked off the initiative this past weekend by delivering supplies to Food Bank CENC, Greenville, Nash UNC Health Care Hospital, and nearby communities that have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. The larger push will take place today and include a variety of ready-to-eat Loma Linda and TUNO brand foods that can provide up to 25,000 meals to Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C.

Beyond its corporate headquarters, Krause says Atlantic Natural Foods is committed to providing an additional 50,000 meals (in the form of Loma Linda Ultimate Vegetarian Chili and Hawaiian Bowls) to food banks throughout Greater New York, Chicago, and the Washington D.C. area, which should be shipping next week.

She added, "Just wish we could do even more."

For more information on Atlantic Natural Foods or its products, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand in Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

