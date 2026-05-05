Atlantic Packaging Launches New Earth Ventures to Accelerate Packaging Technology and Supply Chain Innovation

New venture arm to invest in and scale companies driving the next generation of packaging and reimagining how products move through the global supply chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Packaging, the largest privately held industrial packaging company in North America, has launched New Earth Ventures ("NEV"), a dedicated innovation and investment arm focused on building the next generation of technology-forward packaging and supply chain solutions. The announcement was made today by Wes Carter, President of Atlantic Packaging and General Partner of NEV.

Introducing New Earth Ventures (NEV) Speed Speed

"We launched New Earth Ventures because packaging is one of the most essential and overlooked opportunities in the global economy," said Wes Carter, President of Atlantic Packaging. "Brands are under real pressure right now — costs are up, supply chains are uncertain, and the impact of packaging on the global environment is accelerating. We're backing founders solving those problems today, with better processes, smarter technology, and materials that enable a cleaner world."

NEV will focus on a combined addressable market exceeding $500 billion, spanning alternative packaging materials ($300 billion-plus), packaging automation solutions ($140 billion-plus), and supply chain AI tools ($60 billion-plus).

NEV's investment strategy centers on three key focus areas: packaging intelligence, supply chain optimization, and next-generation materials. This includes companies at the forefront of packaging, such as those pioneering the AI and machine learning technologies revolutionizing every aspect of the supply chain. By leveraging Atlantic's Packaging's people, reputation, relationships, and best-in-class resources, NEV can identify and scale founder-led companies that that:

Transform the supply chain through advanced deep tech innovation

Apply AI, machine learning and automation to optimize and streamline supply chains

Replace single-use packaging with next-generation materials

NEV is led by Managing Partner Matt Saunders, a seasoned investor with expertise across alternative packaging materials and supply chain optimization as well as the broader U.S. energy transition. Mr. Saunders brings an exceptional amount of experience to NEV in addition to a proven-track record of early-stage investing and previous emerging investment fund leadership.

In addition to Atlantic Packaging's 80-year track record and deep customer relationships across Fortune 1000 enterprises, NEV is launching with strategic support from the Minderoo Foundation and Hula Fund.

"As regulators, brands, and consumers demand measurable progress, and as technology enables swift innovation, startups require more than capital. They need deep industry expertise and a clear path to market with the right customers," said Saunders. "Our model delivers that. By blending the rigor of venture capital with the operational strength of an established major packaging company, we are well-positioned to reinvent global supply chains."

NEV has built strong industry relationships, such as Specright, a pioneer in Specification Data Management™; Forest, an AI-powered packaging intelligence and sourcing engine; and Sway, a materials innovator converting seaweed into plastic packaging alternatives.

About New Earth Ventures

New Earth Ventures (NEV) is the innovation and investment arm of Atlantic Packaging. NEV backs visionary founders advancing packaging technology, material innovation, and modernization of supply chains. NEV portfolio companies gain access to Atlantic's industry expertise, customer ecosystem, and operational infrastructure. For more, visit www.nev.vc.

About Atlantic Packaging

Atlantic Packaging is the largest privately held packaging solutions provider in North America. Known for engineering excellence, sustainability leadership, and customer-centric service, Atlantic supports industries ranging from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. Its Packaging Solution Center in Charlotte, N.C. is a first-of-its-kind hub for testing, automation, and responsible materials development. For more, visit www.atlanticpkg.com.

Contact:

For Atlantic Packaging:

Jennifer Mihalic

864.271.0718

[email protected]

For New Earth Ventures

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

SOURCE New Earth Ventures