Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. Announces Addition of New Recycled Paper Machine in Whitby, Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. ("Atlantic"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, today officially announced the construction of a new 100% recycled paper machine in Whitby, Ontario.

The new paper machine will be Atlantic's second recycled paper machine in Whitby, and is being built adjacent to their current machine which has been operational since the 1990s.