Atlantic Packaging Products, Ltd. Announces the Opening of Its New Manufacturing Plant in Hamilton, Ontario

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian owned and operated Atlantic Packaging Products, Ltd., located in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest manufacturing plant in Hamilton, Ontario. This state of the art facility was developed in response to customer needs, allowing the company to enhance its ability to provide sustainable, high-quality packaging solutions while expanding capacity to support customer growth. In addition to serving its valued customers, the new plant reflects Atlantic Packaging's commitment to the local community by creating new job opportunities. The company is actively hiring and looks forward to welcoming new talent to its team. ( Careers - Atlantic Packaging )

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd – Hamilton (CNW Group/Atlantic Packaging Products)

Irving Granovsky, Chairman of Atlantic Packaging, commented:

"We built this facility with our customers in mind, it's not just about expanding our capabilities; but about being able to respond quickly to our customers' needs and support the growth of their businesses."

Sean Weir, President of Atlantic Packaging, added:

"We are excited to start our new site in Hamilton and to be part of the city's growth. This facility will help us better serve our customers, and we look forward to working here for years to come. We want to extend our gratitude to the City of Hamilton for their support throughout the building process. Having good partnerships with local government is important for a project of this scale, and we appreciate the role they've played in helping us reach this milestone."

Kelly Albert, SVP Ontario Corrugated at Atlantic Packaging, states:

"I am pleased along with the rest of the Atlantic team to be able to adapt to and invest in our customers to ensure that we can continue to provide sustainable packaging solutions at a service level that will allow them to invest in their own growth. "

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Atlantic Packaging's new manufacturing plant in Hamilton will take place on October 10th, 2024, and will feature the attendance of Andrea Horwath, the Mayor of Hamilton.

"This investment will create good paying jobs for Hamiltonians while strengthening the local supply chain for the food and beverage sector. Atlantic Packaging's focus on sustainability in production speaks to Hamilton's focus on growing our economy while acting as strong environmental stewards, which aligns with the City of Hamilton's Term of Council priority: Sustainable Economic & Ecological Development." – Mayor Andrea Horwath

About Atlantic Packaging Products

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. offers innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across North America, including the U.S., Ontario, and Quebec. Our products range from corrugated packaging, digital printing, decorative packaging, recycling services, and paper bags. Our core purpose is to Always Meet Customers' Expectations, and we achieve this by anticipating their needs and delivering consistent value. Working together as a cohesive team, we strive to exceed expectations and build lasting partnerships with our customers.

