Atlantic Partners with Unified

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new partnership with Unified as their official gaming furniture sponsor. "We are looking forward to working with the great team at Unified on many levels. Several new gaming products are in development for next year as we continue to add to our Dardashti and Atlantic gaming furniture brands," remarked Leo Dardashti, Atlantic President and CEO.

"Unified welcomes Atlantic Inc. as its new gaming furniture partner, joining in our passion to provide a multi-tiered platform for players all across North America through an umbrella of products, software and services," said Jordan Trabue, Unified Chief Revenue Officer.

Atlantic Inc.

For the last 17 years, Atlantic Inc. has developed and sold gaming storage accessories and furniture. As one of the first to offer gaming desks in 2012, the Atlantic gaming line has grown in the number and sophistication of our products. We introduced our Dardashti ergonomic gaming chair in 2020, and will debut our matching Dardashti gaming desk and shelves at CES on January 5. Our Dardashti gaming furniture brand uses premium materials, has expanded features, and comes in matching colors – all backed by a 3-year warranty.

Leading up to this partnership, Atlantic recently exhibited at the Syracuse Nationals and provided gaming furniture for Unified events at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, MO; Cornhusker State Games in Lincoln, NE; and the online Unified Grand Prix. Atlantic is committed to developing new gaming furniture, having gained valuable insights from esports players. We will be exhibiting at numerous Unified esports events around the country next year.

Since its founding in 1985, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage furniture and accessories, and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee. For more information about Atlantic please visit the Atlantic Inc.

To learn more about our new Atlantic Gaming Accessories visit https://theatlanticstore.com/gaming/ or stop by Atlantic's CES booth #15470, Central Hall, LVCC. Please contact Sales to set up a meeting at CES.

Unified

Unified is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Founded as "Wichita Esports" in 2015, the company has since expanded its offerings to better serve a national audience.

The rebrand to "Unified" signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together with a goal to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic.

Unified has built a pipeline for growth that reaches from youth and hobbyist players to semi-professionals. They bring players together in structured, tiered competitions across collegiate and amateur virtual leagues, and provide a physical tournament experience catered to both esports enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. As a leading tournament organizer for North America, for the world's largest esports, Unified continues to give gamers unique opportunities and social experiences.



To learn more about Unified's upcoming esports events, visit Unified.

