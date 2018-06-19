Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

Atlantic Power Corporation

14:08 ET

DEDHAM, Mass., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular and proxy statement for the 2018 Annual Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of the Company.  Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of shareholders today in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Irving R. Gerstein

36,723,619

77.60%

10,602,782

22.40%

R. Foster Duncan

39,753,300

84.00%

7,573,101

16.00%

Kevin T. Howell

44,275,781

93.55%

3,050,621

6.45%

Gilbert S. Palter

45,010,833

95.11%

2,315,571

4.89%

James J. Moore, Jr.

45,410,254

95.95%

1,916,147

4.05%

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.  The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2037.  The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements.  The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer).  The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company.  The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project. 

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP.  For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Atlantic Power Corporation 
Investor Relations
(617) 977-2700 
info@atlanticpower.com

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

 

