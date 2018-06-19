Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Irving R. Gerstein 36,723,619 77.60% 10,602,782 22.40% R. Foster Duncan 39,753,300 84.00% 7,573,101 16.00% Kevin T. Howell 44,275,781 93.55% 3,050,621 6.45% Gilbert S. Palter 45,010,833 95.11% 2,315,571 4.89% James J. Moore, Jr. 45,410,254 95.95% 1,916,147 4.05%

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2037. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

Copies of the Company's financial data and other publicly filed documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under "Atlantic Power Corporation" or on the Company's website.

