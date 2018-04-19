Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

The Company is permitted to prepay the term loan in the first six months following this transaction at a 1% premium. Following the six-month period, prepayment is permitted at par. The mandatory 1% annual amortization and cash sweep provisions of the term loan are unchanged.

As a result of this repricing, the Company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $2.1 million, before transaction-related costs. Cumulative savings through the maturity dates of the term loan (April 2023) and revolver (April 2022) are estimated to be approximately $8.5 million. The combined savings of the three repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $41.1 million over the terms of the facilities.

The Company expects to record fees related to this transaction in the second quarter of 2018 similar to those recorded on the most repricing transaction in October 2017.

"We are pleased to have achieved another reduction in the cost of our term loan and revolver, which will benefit our cash flow through the maturity dates of both facilities," said Terrence Ronan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Atlantic Power. "The tighter spread was the result of continued strong credit market conditions and our progress to date in reducing our leverage. We expect to repay another $100 million of debt in 2018."

