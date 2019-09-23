Atlantic Power Corporation Comments on Fire at Cadillac Biomass Plant

DEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") disclosed today that its Cadillac biomass plant, located in Cadillac, Michigan, is currently offline following a fire at the plant on September 22, 2019. The plant's sprinkler system activated and the fire was extinguished by the local fire department. The fire did not result in any injuries or known environmental violations.

The cause of the fire, extent of the damage, and time required to repair the facility are unknown at this time. The Company is assessing the extent of the damage to the facility and will be reviewing the incident with its insurance carriers.

Atlantic Power would like to thank all area first responders for their support during this incident.

The Company expects to provide a further update with its third quarter 2019 financial results when it has determined the extent of the damage, the schedule for the plant's expected return to service and the financial impact.

The Company would note that Cadillac contributed $3.4 million to Project Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of 2019, or 3% of total Project Adjusted EBITDA.

Background on Cadillac:

Cadillac is a 40 megawatt biomass-fired plant that has been in operation since 1993. Atlantic Power acquired a 100% interest in the plant in December 2010. The plant sells power to Consumers Energy under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that expires in June 2028.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long‑term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2019 to 2043. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). The majority of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

Atlantic Power's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATP. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.atlanticpower.com or contact:

