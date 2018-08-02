Atlantic Power Corporation Provides Clarification on the Status of Its North Bay and Kapuskasing Plants

DEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE : AT ) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") provides the following clarification regarding the status of plans for its North Bay and Kapuskasing power plants in Ontario:

As previously disclosed, the Company is marketing both of the North Bay and Kapuskasing sites to a range of potential customers or alternate users of the sites. On August 14, 2018, there was a North Bay City Council hearing to consider the Company's application for a change in zoning for the North Bay plant, which would allow for a broader range of possible uses for the site. At the hearing, although the town planning official reported accurately on the Company's plans for the site, a consultant for the Company incorrectly indicated that the Company had a data center tenant for the North Bay site. This comment was also reported by local press the following day. The Company wishes to correct this misstatement by the consultant by indicating that it does not have any agreements in place or any prospective agreements for either the North Bay or Kapuskasing plants. Although its marketing efforts are continuing, discussions have not progressed beyond an initial stage. The Company has no plans to re-start operations at either plant in the near term.

