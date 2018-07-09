Atlantic Records, Artist Partner Group And School Of Rock Announce Partnership To Discover The Next Generation Of Creators

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group (APG) today announced a collaboration with School of Rock, the world's leading provider of music education and enrichment. The relationship aims to foster the development of the next generation of songwriters and performers. The multiyear partnership will connect high-potential School of Rock students to the A&R, publishing and studio assets at APG.

"School of Rock has an unmatched global community of 30,000 young artists," says Artist Partner Group Founder & CEO Mike Caren. "Their network of hundreds of schools provides a rich environment for diverse and original creativity."

As the partnership launches, School of Rock will be advancing its songwriting, recording and production curriculum. School of Rock students will have the opportunity to put forward original work and get constructive feedback. A select number of students will be selected to travel to Los Angeles, work with APG and Atlantic executives and showcase their work to industry professionals in a live showcase. Atlantic and APG will scout this top talent for further development as part of the Atlantic/APG family.

"We have the largest community of young musicians in the world. Our unique performance-based music education has revolutionized the traditional music lesson. As our students develop skills, they are inspired to create original work," says School of Rock CEO Rob Price. "We feel blessed that Atlantic and APG see the potential of bringing these new voices to the forefront."

Atlantic, APG and School of Rock are also looking to increase access to its world class music education, with the creation of a tuition relief program. The companies will jointly fund a program to defray $50,000 of tuition for aspiring musicians who otherwise could not afford to participate.

ABOUT APG:



Artist Partner Group (APG), based in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2016 by WMG Creative Officer Mike Caren, is a modern record group for forward thinking and entrepreneurial artists. APG acts as an invisible force that helps build artist brands and relentlessly executes the artist's vision.

ABOUT ATLANTIC RECORDS GROUP:



Atlantic Records celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2018. Founded in New York City, the label literally grew from a one-room operation into one of the world's preeminent music companies. Atlantic has released a string of recordings that have had a profound impact on the course of modern music, its rich history including such musical icons as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, and Led Zeppelin. The Atlantic Records Group roster today includes many of the world's most popular recording artists, among them Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Cardi B, Charlie Puthn Lil Uzi Vert, Flo Rida, Death Cab for Cutie, David Guetta, Matchbox Twenty, Melanie Martinez, Janelle Monáe, Jason Mraz, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore, Skrillex, Twenty One Pilots, Rob Thomas, WHiz Khalifa, and many more.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK



School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 210 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to 30,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons).

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

