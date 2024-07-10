Atlantic Shores Bids into New Jersey's Fourth Offshore Wind Solicitation

New Jersey's first offshore wind projects will power more than 1 million homes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind ( Atlantic Shores ) announced it has submitted a proposal into the Fourth Offshore Wind Solicitation (NJ4) featuring projects positioned to be first to deliver offshore wind energy to the State of New Jersey.

The unmatched maturity of Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 make these projects best positioned to deliver safe, reliable, renewable power in support of New Jersey's goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 and 11,000 megawatts of offshore wind installed by 2040. Combined, these projects will generate more than 2,800 MW of electricity, enough to serve more than 1 million New Jersey homes. If selected, Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 will be the first movers for New Jersey's offshore wind industry and enable all future offshore wind projects to be delivered later this decade.

The distinct advantages of an advanced permitting program, combined with an array of critical near-term supply chain investments and a mature interconnection plan, make Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 the most competitive and deliverable projects proposed in NJ4.

"New Jersey is ready for offshore wind renewable power, and so is Atlantic Shores," said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. "Our proposal serves to expand and enhance existing strategic partnerships while growing our portfolio of economic development initiatives across the Garden State. Working with our host community partners, we are keen to continue securing critical supply chain investments that will create great paying union jobs, support local workforce development, and contribute to economic prosperity across New Jersey."

With more than five years of stakeholder engagement and more than 40 environmental studies completed, Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 offer an unrivaled measure of certainty for clean energy infrastructure delivery. The proposal submitted into NJ4 provides a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable path to anchoring New Jersey's thriving offshore wind industry, enabling the near-term creation of thousands of in-demand jobs and acceleration of billions of dollars in supply chain investments being made in the Garden State.

Earlier this month, Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 received their Record of Decision from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), a major milestone under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) concluding the rigorous evaluation of their Construction and Operations Plan. Full federal and state permit approvals for both projects are expected by the end of this year.

In addition to an advanced permitting program across both projects, Atlantic Shores Project 1 recently selected and started work with nationally recognized, New Jersey-based infrastructure firms Riggs Distler to lead the Cardiff substation expansion program and Creamer-Jingoli to engineer and design the export cable route running from landfall in Atlantic City to the electric grid point of interconnection in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

With rising energy demand in the region and grid operators forecasting electric load growth of nearly 40% over the next 15 years, Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 will not only help the State achieve its renewable energy goals, but will serve to diversify the electricity supply, increase electricity reliability, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the equivalent of 1.4 million passenger vehicles every year of the combined life cycles of the projects.

About Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America). Both companies bring decades of experience developing onshore and offshore energy projects across the globe. Atlantic Shores is comprised of purpose-driven professionals dedicated to delivering its nearly 6,000 MW offshore wind portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple east coast markets including New Jersey and New York. All projects across the portfolio are subject to final investment decision (FID) and all regulatory approvals.

We invite you to learn more about Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind by visiting our website at www.atlanticshoreswind.com and following us on our social media channels: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | X

SOURCE Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind