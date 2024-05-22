Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Awards Creamer-Jingoli Early Works Contract for Engineering & Design Services

New Jersey-based joint venture will support engineering & design of onshore export cable route expected to deliver clean energy to 700,000 homes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) announced that Creamer-Jingoli has been selected to engineer and design the full onshore underground cable route for Atlantic Shores Project 1, New Jersey's first offshore wind project.

Creamer-Jingoli is a long-standing joint venture between two of the top contractors in New Jersey: J. Fletcher Creamer & Son, Inc., based in Hackensack, and JINGOLI, based in Lawrenceville. Both known for their commitment to safety, operational excellence, and community development, J. Fletcher Creamer & Son and JINGOLI are nationally recognized infrastructure services providers bringing over a century of experience delivering major infrastructure projects across the region.

"Partnering with industry leaders who have proven experience in the local market is critical to establishing a thriving domestic offshore wind industry anchored in New Jersey," said Joris Veldhoven, chief executive officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. "Atlantic Shores is thrilled to work with Creamer-Jingoli to continue creating great-paying Garden State jobs through critical near-term investments in New Jersey."

"Creamer-Jingoli is proud to have been selected by Atlantic Shores to help bring NJ's first offshore wind project to life," said Martin Downs, president, Creamer. "As a New Jersey based union company, Creamer-Jingoli prides itself in the value that its work brings to the local communities. Atlantic Shores has expressed that same sentiment since our initial dealings with them; we are excited for what this partnership means for our State."

Atlantic Shores Project 1 will deliver 1,510 megawatts of clean energy to the State of New Jersey. The project will generate enough safe, reliable, renewable power to serve more than 700,000 homes while contributing nearly $2 billion in the Garden State economy.

The early works contract scope includes detailed design for the 12 miles of underground infrastructure running from the project's landfall in Atlantic City to the point of interconnection in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

"Offshore wind will have a lasting impact on our communities, simultaneously creating good paying jobs while fighting climate change and supporting the transition to sustainable, green energy," said Joseph R. Jingoli Jr, chief executive officer, JINGOLI. "We're honored to be selected by Atlantic Shores to support the development of this critical clean energy project for New Jersey."

Creamer-Jingoli will support field surveys, environmental sampling, robust subsurface utility engineering work, and site preparation for the duct bank installations that will house cables connecting offshore wind power to the New Jersey electric grid.

About Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores) is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America). Both companies come with decades of experience developing onshore and offshore energy projects across the globe. Atlantic Shores is comprised of purpose-driven professionals dedicated to delivering its 5+ gigawatt offshore wind portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple east coast markets including New Jersey.

