Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Selects Riggs Distler for Cardiff Substation Expansion

New Jersey-based company will design, engineer and install major electric infrastructure upgrades to enable the delivery of clean energy to 700,000 homes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) announced that Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (Riggs Distler) has been selected to lead the Cardiff substation expansion program for Atlantic Shores Project 1, New Jersey's first offshore wind project.

Riggs Distler, a Centuri company, is one of the largest union utility, mechanical, and electrical contractors in the United States with a growing portfolio of work in emerging clean energy technologies. With its corporate headquarters in Cherry Hill, NJ and multiple offices across the Garden State, the firm brings over a century of local market experience.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 will deliver 1,510 megawatts of clean energy to the State of New Jersey. The project will generate enough safe, reliable, renewable power to serve more than 700,000 homes while contributing nearly $2 billion in the Garden State economy.

"Atlantic Shores is thrilled to partner with Riggs Distler on making critical near-term investments at the Cardiff substation that support the local supply chain and create even more great-paying union jobs in Atlantic County," said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. "These important infrastructure upgrades will enable us to bring safe, reliable, renewable power from New Jersey's first offshore wind project onto the electric grid."

"Riggs Distler is proud to support Atlantic Shores on this important infrastructure project connecting offshore wind energy to the grid in New Jersey. Along with our partners, Jingoli Power and Worley Engineering, our work is creating economic growth and job opportunities right here in our own backyard as we work to build a cleaner energy future," said Steve Zemaitatis, Riggs Distler President & CEO.

The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of all new electrical equipment for an expansion of the 230 kV Cardiff Substation expansion located in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

The expansion work includes site preparation and the construction of a new electrical enclosure and control building to house a 230kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) with associated controls. Other improvements include outdoor electrical equipment, 230 kV duct banks, cable trenches, ancillary/auxiliary equipment, and site fencing.

These necessary upgrades, identified by the regional transmission operator, will create the point of interconnection to bring safe, reliable, renewable power from Atlantic Shores Project 1 onto the local electric grid.

About Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores) is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America). Both companies come with decades of experience developing onshore and offshore energy projects across the globe. Atlantic Shores is comprised of purpose-driven professionals dedicated to delivering its 5+ gigawatt offshore wind portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple east coast markets including New Jersey.

atlanticshoreswind.com

About Riggs Distler

Established in 1909, Riggs Distler has grown over the past century into one of the largest union utility, mechanical, and electrical contractors in the United States. With talented leadership and mentoring at all levels, Riggs Distler promotes a safe, exciting, and challenging work environment. Our philosophy is to empower employees to grow and evolve with our business—all with union support. Riggs Distler was acquired in August 2021 by Centuri Group, Inc.

riggsdistler.com

SOURCE Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind