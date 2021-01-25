Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Acquires California Paving Company

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating ("Atlantic Southern," or the "Company"), a premier national commercial paving maintenance company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, announced today that it has acquired Emerald Paving Company ("Emerald") based in Westminster, California. Emerald marks Atlantic Southern's first acquisition as it expands its presence into new geographic markets to better serve its growing national customer base.

The addition of Emerald will allow the Company to broaden its presence in the Western United States, thereby enhancing service levels for customers across that geographic region. Emerald Paving has been providing pavement maintenance services to customers throughout the region for more than 20 years and during that time has established a strong reputation for providing high quality paving services.

Derek Davis, CEO of Emerald, shared his excitement at joining Atlantic Southern: "I speak for all of my colleagues at Emerald when I state how pleased I am to become an integral part of the Atlantic Southern team. I am confident that our expanded national reach will allow us to offer an even stronger service proposition to all of our customers."

"We are proud to partner with Emerald and all of its service associates," stated Atlantic Southern's CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr. "Their excellent reputation is well known in the Western United States, and will offer us a solid platform for expansion. We look forward to working with Derek and the entire team at Emerald to keep growing our collective business."

In August of 2019, Atlantic Southern announced it had partnered with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with proven experience of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle market businesses. This latest acquisition is well aligned with this partnership and the shared commitment of expanding the geographic footprint of Atlantic Southern and its national service offerings.

About Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is a leading full-service commercial pavement maintenance and parking lot construction services company. Atlantic Southern offers its services throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include ADA modification, asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, concrete, crack sealing, drainage, pavement marking, sealcoating, signage, speed bumps, and striping. For more information on Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, please contact Laura Lessey at 954-581-5805 or visit www.AtlanticSouthernPaving.com

Contact: Laura Lessey, Marketing Manager

Phone: (954) 581-5805

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Related Links

https://www.atlanticsouthernpaving.com

