Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Acquires Southeastern-based Paving Company

Murphree Paving has provided commercial pavement maintenance services to customers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas for more than 50 years and earned an enviable reputation for providing high quality work with an unwavering commitment to its customers, employees, and local communities. Harrison Gregory, CEO of Murphree, shared his excitement about joining Atlantic Southern: "I'm pleased that Murphree will become an integral part of the growing Atlantic Southern team, and confident that our expanded reach will allow us to offer an even stronger service proposition to our customers. And I'm excited our employees will play key roles in growing a national business in the industry. Over the course of many conversations during this process it became evident that the Atlantic Southern and Murphree management teams share the same core values: delivering the highest level of service to our customers and providing real growth opportunities for our employees."

"We are very proud and excited to partner with Murphree," stated Atlantic Southern's CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr. "Their reputation for excellent and timely service is well known in the region, and we look forward to working with Harrison and his entire team at Murphree to continue growing our business in the southeastern US."

The acquisition of Murphree is the second transaction completed by Atlantic Southern under its partnership with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle market businesses. In January 2021, Atlantic Southern acquired Emerald Paving to assist with servicing the Company's national customers. This latest acquisition is well aligned with Harbor Beach and Atlantic Southern's shared commitment of expanding the geographic footprint of the company through organic growth initiatives combined with selective strategic acquisitions.

About Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is a leading full-service commercial pavement maintenance and parking lot construction services company. Atlantic Southern offers its services throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include ADA modification, asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, concrete, crack sealing, drainage, pavement marking, sealcoating, signage, speed bumps, and striping. For more information on Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, please contact Laura Lessey at 954-581-5805 or visit www.AtlanticSouthernPaving.com

