Atlantic Street Capital Announces Appointment of Jay Steinle as a Partner

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), a private equity firm targeting entrepreneurial businesses poised for the next level of growth, today announced that Jay Steinle has joined the firm as a Partner. In this role, Mr. Steinle is responsible for the firm's investor relations efforts, managing existing limited partner relationships as well as developing new investors.

Andy Wilkins, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, said, "Jay Steinle is a highly talented fundraising professional and a friend. I am happy to have him leading our investor relations efforts."

Peter Shabecoff, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We are delighted to have recruited Jay to join us as a Partner to build this new function at ASC. We view investor relations as mission critical for the firm, continuing and building on our tradition of active and transparent communication with our investors."

Mr. Steinle said, "I'm excited to join a team with such an outstanding record helping entrepreneurial businesses grow. ASC's operationally intensive approach has transformed portfolio companies and generated remarkable results for its fund investors with whom I look forward to working."

Whit Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "Jay has an impressive 20-year track record in fund marketing and investor relations. His extensive experience will be invaluable in building the best-in-class investor relations function we seek at ASC."

Prior to joining Atlantic Street, Jay was a Managing Director for global fundraising at Lighthouse Investment Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, from 2005 to 2021. He developed and coordinated business priorities, including the launch and expansion of the firm's separate account business, and formation of a socially responsible hedge fund portfolio. Prior to Lighthouse, Jay was Director of Marketing for EACM Advisors, a division of BNY Mellon Asset Management. In addition to his professional commitments, Jay was appointed by Governor DeSantis to the Governing Board of the South Florida Water Management District to help expedite Everglades restoration and manage and protect Florida's water resources. Jay received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Vermont.

The appointment of Mr. Steinle continues a number of recent management appointments at Atlantic Street to enhance the firm's senior leadership, including appointing Whit Williams as COO and Johnny Conklin as a Partner.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $30 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital

Related Links

https://www.atlanticstreetcapital.com

