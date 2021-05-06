Atlantic Street Capital Announces Appointment of Johnny Conklin as a Partner

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), a private equity firm targeting entrepreneurial businesses poised for the next level of growth, today announced that Johnny Conklin has joined the firm as a Partner. In this role, Mr. Conklin is responsible for the firm's deal sourcing team and business development strategy for new platforms and add-on acquisitions. In his role, Johnny collaborates with investment and operating partners, as well as portfolio company management teams on investment execution and strategic growth priorities.

Andy Wilkins, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, said, "Johnny Conklin is an aggressive, strategic, and extremely capable executive that we have known for years. He understands our team, our approach to adding value and what it takes to grow companies into category leaders. He is a highly valuable addition to the firm's senior leadership team and who is charged with building the best investment sourcing team in the middle market to complement our growth vision for Atlantic Street Capital."

Whit Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "Following an exhaustive search, we are excited to have Johnny join the senior leadership team of ASC. He is known for and will bring to bear a tremendous energy, deep market and sector-specific knowledge, process expertise and innovative marketing skills. In applying these talents, he has a proven and demonstrated track record of identifying great entrepreneurial businesses, nurturing those relationships, and converting them into long-term partnership opportunities. Ultimately, his sound judgement and highly strategic approach will transform and elevate this critical function for the firm."

Mr. Conklin summarized, "Atlantic Street Capital is a successful and established investor with exceptional momentum and a solid foundation for continued growth. It was clear from my prior interactions, that ASC has a differentiated, blue-collar mindset and a deep bench of resources available to aggressive executive leaders and business owners. They also have a passion and vigor for winning throughout the firm's culture that stood out as rare traits. To distill it, the same way that our entrepreneur and portfolio company partners are committed to unlocking and reaching their full potential, we at ASC expect the same of ourselves. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues and rolling up our sleeves to advance the Atlantic Street platform and continue our ascension into a world-class institution."

Prior to joining Atlantic Street, Johnny was a Managing Director and member of the Executive Leadership Committee at BlackArch Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm serving the middle market. He built and led the firm's Services practice which encompassed consumer, business, and software/technology clients. Prior to BlackArch Partners, Johnny worked for two real estate private equity funds in Trinity Capital Partners and Columbus Nova. In each case, he invested equity in the real estate of middle market companies via sale-leaseback and alternative debt financing transactions. Prior to his real estate experience, Johnny worked at Edgeview Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm serving the middle market, and at Raymond James, a full-service investment bank in the firm's Healthcare practice.

Mr. Conklin holds an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School and a B.S. in Management with certificates of concentration in Accounting, Economics and Finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm managing private investment Funds that invest in lower middle market and middle market companies that can benefit from operational resources and support. Atlantic Street Capital's Fund management team are hands-on investors who work closely with portfolio company management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm's Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP private Fund is currently active in making private investments. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com .

