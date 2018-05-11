Atlantic Street Capital-Portfolio Company Uniguest Acquires ONELAN Limited

Headquartered in Reading, U.K., ONELAN is a global leader in developing and managing visual applications such as digital signage, wayfinding, and meeting space bookings. Its footprint spans across 6,000 projects in 50 countries and operates across multiple end markets in the education, corporate, retail, hospitality, hotel & casino, restaurant, and transportation sectors.

"ONELAN helps us to quickly diversify our presence outside of the hospitality industry and offer our complementary products around the world," said Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox. "ONELAN's solutions are best in class and our combined solutions will drive a new "digital infusion" in the public use space of our customers."

ONELAN is the fifth add-on acquisition by Uniguest since the company was acquired by Atlantic Street Capital II, LP in 2015.

Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner at Atlantic Street Capital, said, "ONELAN's comprehensive suite of solutions – from hardware, to software, to content management – reach across multiple end markets and solidifies Uniguest as a global competitor. The combination of our businesses provides Uniguest with new product offerings, access to new end markets beyond hospitality, and international cross-selling opportunities."

About Uniguest

Uniguest is the leading provider of secure fully managed technology solutions to the hospitality industry, backed by world-class service delivery and 24/7/365 support. Uniguest's solutions include secure public-use computers, static and interactive digital signage, kiosks and purposed tablets. Uniguest manages more than 28,500 guest-facing technology devices in over 15,000 client locations across more than 65 countries for many of the world's most recognizable brands. For more information, visit www.uniguest.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in middle market companies with between $4 million and $15 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-adding strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's investment team are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital III, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

