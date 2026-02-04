Atlantic Strengthens Managed Services Leadership to Support Scalable Growth and CoreShield Expansion

VP of Managed Services Ryan Miller advances operational maturity, cybersecurity rigor, and mid-market service scalability

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office , an award-winning provider of managed services and digital transformation, today announced the evolution of its managed services platform – designed to support increasingly complex, security-driven mid-market organizations – under the leadership of Ryan Miller, Vice President of Managed Services. This leadership focus reflects Atlantic's broader strategy to deliver secure, scalable, and growth-oriented technology solutions to mid-market organizations.

Since joining Atlantic in August, Miller has played a key role in strengthening service delivery standards, operational governance, and cybersecurity alignment across the company's managed services portfolio, including its CoreShield unified managed IT and cybersecurity offerings. These initiatives enable Atlantic to deliver consistent, proactive, and secure outcomes across a growing and increasingly complex client base – while maintaining a high-touch, relationship-driven service model.

Atlantic's managed services division is the operational foundation for the company's integrated technology strategy, translating IT, cybersecurity, data, AI, and business applications into reliable, day-to-day execution for clients. Under Miller's leadership, Atlantic continues to advance process standardization, service scalability, and accountability to ensure clients receive consistent, exceptional experiences as the company expands its capabilities and market reach.

"Ryan's leadership is a critical component of Atlantic's evolution to Atlantic 2.0," said Jason Weiss, CEO of Atlantic. "As we continue to move upstream and support larger, more complex organizations, operational excellence, proactive service delivery, technology strategy, and security rigor become even more essential. Ryan brings decades of managed services experience and a strong people-first mindset that enables us to deliver the integrated, consistent, and scalable outcomes that characterize our CoreShield platform and support our broader growth and data-driven strategies."

Miller brings more than 30 years of global IT and managed services leadership experience, including military service in the Australian Defense Force, entrepreneurship as a business owner, and senior leadership roles within established MSPs. Throughout his career, Miller has focused on ITIL-aligned best practices, service governance, and building teams capable of delivering technical excellence and trusted advisory relationships.

In his role at Atlantic, Miller oversees end-to-end managed services delivery, including service desk operations, engineering, project delivery, and client success management. His priorities include elevating service maturity, expanding cybersecurity and advisory capabilities, and developing clear career pathways for Atlantic team members as the organization scales.

"Atlantic is at a pivotal point in its evolution," said Miller. "The company has a strong foundation, an incredible team, and a clear vision for the future. By strengthening our managed services operations and staying focused on proactivity, accountability, and client experience, we can support secure and scalable technology modernization, data-driven decision-making, and long-term growth for our clients and our people."

Miller's leadership reinforces Atlantic's commitment to delivering personalized, human-centered service alongside modern automation, AI, and security capabilities, ensuring technology remains an enabler of growth, not a barrier.

