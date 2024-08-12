Atlantic Technology's Nexa 1 Bluetooth Portable Music System Now Available

Nexa 1 Bluetooth Portable Speaker: Now available, $199. Sleek design, powerful sound, Bluetooth 5.3, 15-hour battery. Post this

The Nexa 1 combines sleek, refined industrial design with powerful audio capabilities. Equipped with two 2.5-inch aluminum full-range drivers and a rear oval passive radiator, the Nexa 1 delivers immersive sound from a compact and portable form factor. Its 60-watt amplifier ensures crystal-clear audio, making it the perfect companion for any adventure.

Built to withstand the elements, the Nexa 1 has an IPX5 rating, offering water and dust resistance for both indoor and outdoor use. The touch-sensitive waterproof top panel ensures seamless control, even in wet conditions, while multiple inputs—including a USB-C charging port, auxiliary input, and microSD card slot—add versatility to your listening options.

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the Nexa 1 provides reliable and effortless wireless streaming, and its 15-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment throughout the day. One-touch TWS pairing makes it easy to add a second Nexa 1—or any other compatible device—for wireless true stereo sound.

Additional features include LED indicators that visually indicate operational status and sound effects. The intuitive top controls offer easy access to essential functions such as Play/Pause, Volume adjustment, and Track selection. A dedicated Hang-up button allows users to conveniently end phone calls, while the Aux switch, phone assistant controls, and sound effect/mode switching options further enhance versatility. A built-in microphone permits convenient hands-free calling, making it effortless to stay connected.

Weighing just 2.6 pounds and featuring a detachable strap, the Nexa 1 is designed for maximum portability, making it the perfect companion for all adventures.

The Nexa 1 is available now at an MSRP of $199 on Amazon and the Atlantic Technology website shop.atlantictechnology.com. Experience the next level of portable music with Atlantic Technology.

For more information or to purchase the Nexa 1, visit shop.atlantictechnology.com/products/nexa1

Specifications

Drivers: 2x 2.5" full-range, 4.25"x 1.5"oval passive radiator

Maximum Sound Pressure Level: 98dB SPL

Output power: 60W

Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz

Input: 1x optical

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, SBC

Dimensions (WxHxD): 8.6" x 3.75" x 2.8"

Weight: 2.6 pounds

Bluetooth range: 328 feet max

*USB-C port can also be used as a power bank to charge second Nexa 1

SOURCE Atlantic Technology