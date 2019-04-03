Atlantic Therapeutics Primed To Launch Novel Therapeutic Device For Stress Urinary Incontinence

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Therapeutics, a global manufacturer of innovative, garment-based pelvic floor muscle strengthening and nerve stimulation products, will showcase their newly approved wearable device, INNOVO®, at the 2019 American College of Physicians (ACP) Internal Medicine Meeting to be held April 11-13, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA, and the 2019 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology (ACOG) Annual Meeting to be held May 3-6, 2019, in Nashville, TN.

INNOVO® was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 13, 2018, and is the first ever transcutaneous electrical stimulator cleared by the FDA, offering U.S. women a safe, clinically effective and non-invasive choice to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI). In its pivotal multi-center randomized controlled clinical trial, 87.2% of INNOVO® users were dry or almost dry after a 12-week treatment period, with 80% of patients experiencing improvement in just 4 weeks.1

"Many people find that SUI gets in the way of their daily and social activities, and INNOVO® is a breakthrough treatment option that can provide relief for millions of women who are living with the burden of incontinence," said Gordie Nye, Chairman of Atlantic Therapeutics. "We are excited to be showcasing our new wearable product here in the US after a successful track record in Europe and sharing it with the professional community at these important meetings."

About one in three women suffer from SUI at some point in their lives.2 SUI occurs when urine leaks out from sudden pressure on the bladder and urethra from coughing, sneezing, laughing or exercising, causing the sphincter muscles to open briefly.2 SUI can happen at any age, but it is most common during pregnancy, post-childbirth and during stages of menopause.2

"SUI is a serious issue facing millions of women and until recently there have been limited treatment options available to those in need of care. We are excited that the INNOVO® device is becoming available as a new treatment option for patients in the U.S. so that they can finally find a treatment option that is right for them," said Steven G. Gregg, Ph.D., Executive Director, National Association For Continence (NAFC).

ACP and ACOG attendees are invited to an in-booth presentation to learn about INNOVO® and its unique design to help women with SUI:

ACP In-Booth Presentations: INNOVO® Booth #1533

Thursday, April 11 : 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

: – Friday, April 12 : 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

: – Saturday, April 13 : 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

ACOG In-Booth Presentations: INNOVO® Booth #1659

Friday, May 3 : 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ; 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

: – ; – Saturday, May 4 : 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

: – Sunday, May 5 : 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

About INNOVO®

INNOVO® is a first-in-class, wearable and truly non-invasive solution that treats the root cause of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) or bladder weakness safely.1 Utilizing its innovative technology, INNOVO sends targeted and pain-free muscle stimulations through a pair of shorts, via neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), to safely and effectively strengthen the muscles in the pelvic floor.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Atlantic Therapeutics develops professional and consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other associated disorders by strengthening muscles and modulating nerves of the pelvic floor. INNOVO® from Atlantic Therapeutics is an FDA approved, externally applied, patented CE device that delivers a safe, clinically effective and comfortable therapy to treat reversible clinical conditions associated with pelvic floor weakness in the comfort of the user's own home. Learn more at: www.myinnovo.com.

1 R. Dmochowski – Novel external electrical muscle stimulation device for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: randomized controlled noninferiority trial versus intravaginal electrical stimulation. ICS Conference 2018

2 Urology Care Foundation. What is Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI)?. https://www.urologyhealth.org/urologic-conditions/stress-urinary-incontinence-(sui). Accessed February 2019.

SOURCE Atlantic Therapeutics