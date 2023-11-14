Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Celebrates 60 Years of Business in the Germicidal Ultraviolet Industry

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® was established in November 1963 by Hilary Boehme and Thomas Dituro and originally operated out of Long Island City, NY. Boehme and Dituro, employees of the business under the name Atlantic Ultraviolet Company, purchased the struggling operation and renamed it.
Under this new leadership, the company released its own STER-L-RAY® line of UV-C lamps in 1970 to rival their competition. In 1972, they introduced their first ultraviolet water purifier line, SANITRON®. Boehme and Dituro would custom make products as needed. They were able to overcome the decreasing popularity of UV models amidst the emergence of new air and surface sterilizing methods.
The company has since outgrown its facilities twice, constructing and expanding buildings in Bay Shore, NY in 1975 and Hauppauge, NY in 1994. It continues to engineer and manufacture its own products in the USA. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® remains family owned, currently led by Celeste (Boehme) Kopp, Tom Dituro, and Greg Boehme.
Celeste, President of Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, states: "The celebration of our 60th anniversary sets us apart from other UV companies that have come and gone over the years. While recent events have reinforced the need for ultraviolet disinfection, we were operating long before the COVID pandemic. Our stability since 1963 shows our customers that we'll be around to help them in the years to come."
In honor of its 60th Anniversary, the company has released a corporate video highlighting its history, product longevity, and diverse team of UV specialists. It has also created blog posts and social media graphics chronicling its timeline and looking back to its humble roots. An updated logo and forthcoming ecommerce site bring its brand identity into a new era with a touch of nostalgia for the original.
About The Company
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal ultraviolet water / air / surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Well-established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe (chemical-free), quick, and easy to use due to its by-product-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email [email protected].
SOURCE Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
Modal title
PRN Top Stories Newsletters
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article