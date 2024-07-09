Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Publishes Air Duct Disinfection Page and Accompanying Blog Post on their Learning Site, Ultraviolet.com

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Jul 09, 2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® has published the most recent installment in their series of germicidal UV application videos and pages, titled "Benefits of Whole House UV-C Air Disinfection." This page provides an overview of how harmful microorganisms can spread throughout living spaces if not neutralized by UV-C air duct systems. The accompanying blog post, titled "Should You Really Clean Your Air Ducts?" addresses common myths associated with air duct cleaning, contrasted with documented benefits of UV air duct disinfection.

The application page has the following sections:

Strep, colds, flu, and other viruses breed right in your ducts
A statistic from the EPA that we spend 90% of our time indoors.

How do microbes spread through air and enter your body?
Highlights the role of air ducts in the spread of disease. Looks at how bacteria and viruses enter the human body after travelling through the air or landing on surfaces.

Common microorganisms
Examines how frequently colds and the flu are acquired by the average person. Links are given to several Ultraviolet.com blog posts featuring common microorganisms neutralized by UV-C light.

UV-C in the home: Treating targeted areas
Lists several non-living spaces with conditions that favor the multiplication of germs, highlighting that UV treatment of these spaces helps prevent infection in living spaces.

UV-C lamp effectiveness
Describes how UV-C lamps work and cites data from a medical journal The Lancet that found a 99% reduction in microbial concentrations after installing UV air duct disinfection.

Aerologic® Air Duct Disinfection
Lists benefits, features, and easy installation of Atlantic Ultraviolet's air duct disinfection models (made in the USA from U.S and imported parts).

Effectiveness of UV-C in Air Ducts Further Documented
Articles by the US EPA and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute document the efficiency and safety of AeroLogic® Air Duct Disinfection systems.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal UV water, air, and surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to harmful microorganisms. UV-C technology is effective, economical, chemical-free, quick, and easy to use due to its byproduct-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email [email protected].

