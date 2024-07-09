Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Publishes Air Duct Disinfection Page and Accompanying Blog Post on their Learning Site, Ultraviolet.com

The application page has the following sections:

Strep, colds, flu, and other viruses breed right in your ducts

A statistic from the EPA that we spend 90% of our time indoors.

How do microbes spread through air and enter your body?

Highlights the role of air ducts in the spread of disease. Looks at how bacteria and viruses enter the human body after travelling through the air or landing on surfaces.

Common microorganisms

Examines how frequently colds and the flu are acquired by the average person. Links are given to several Ultraviolet.com blog posts featuring common microorganisms neutralized by UV-C light.

UV-C in the home: Treating targeted areas

Lists several non-living spaces with conditions that favor the multiplication of germs, highlighting that UV treatment of these spaces helps prevent infection in living spaces.

UV-C lamp effectiveness

Describes how UV-C lamps work and cites data from a medical journal The Lancet that found a 99% reduction in microbial concentrations after installing UV air duct disinfection.

Aerologic® Air Duct Disinfection

Lists benefits, features, and easy installation of Atlantic Ultraviolet's air duct disinfection models (made in the USA from U.S and imported parts).

Effectiveness of UV-C in Air Ducts Further Documented

Articles by the US EPA and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute document the efficiency and safety of AeroLogic® Air Duct Disinfection systems.

About The Company

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal UV water, air, and surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to harmful microorganisms. UV-C technology is effective, economical, chemical-free, quick, and easy to use due to its byproduct-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email [email protected].

