Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Releases New Megatron® Models with Updated Remote Control Box, Seamless Integration into Building Management Systems, and Touchscreen Interface

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® developed its first Megatron® model (called the M250) in 1990, for large-scale industrial and municipal UV water disinfection needs. Engineer Mark Wyckoff was hired to work on the project. Models M50, M90, and M150 were subsequently released with the ability to treat a spectrum of water flow capacities. While yearly sales were initially 1 or 2 units, successful installations now run in the thousands.

Megatron® boasts the following features:

Updated Megatron models

A built-in digital UV monitor.

An easily accessible sight port for viewing UV-C lamp operation.

An elapsed time indicator for the unit's operating hours.

Removable chamber heads.

A patented wiper system (manual or automatic) for cleaning the quartz sleeves around each lamp.

In addition to these attributes, updated Megatron® models add the following functionality with their redesigned remote control box:

An HMI touchscreen provides easier system monitoring and controlling: Monitoring features include water and air temperatures, UV-C intensity, lamp usage, and status of individual lamps. Users can adjust the operation of the fan, wiper, and alarm based on their needs, for either automation or energy reduction.

Flexibility for seamless integration into various building management systems.

Easy maintenance.

Mark Wyckoff, Director of Engineering, states, "These new Megatron® models are a huge step forward. Our remote enclosure protects the upgraded electrical components from the complications of possible water spills and allows for increased versatility in each application. The HMI touchscreen provides users with customizable settings for better monitoring and controlling of their unit."

Interested customers can purchase the updated Megatron® models by calling (631) 273-0500 and speaking with a UV application specialist. Each unit is made to order and constructed to meet customer needs.

About The Company

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal ultraviolet water, air, and surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. UV-C technology is effective, economical, safe (chemical-free), quick, and easy to use due to its byproduct-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email [email protected].

