AtlantiCare Appoints Joseph V. Lombardi as Chief Physician Executive to Lead Innovation in Patient Care and Excellence in Healthcare Delivery

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlantiCare, the award-winning healthcare organization and largest in southeastern New Jersey, announced today, the appointment of Joseph V. Lombardi, MD, MBA, FACS, as Chief Physician Executive, effective in January 2025. In this role, Dr. Lombardi will be the transformational clinical leader, providing vision and strategic planning for AtlantiCare's award-winning clinical services, professional performance, quality and patient safety, medical and clinical education, clinical research, and network growth and development across AtlantiCare's 110 locations. Dr. Lombardi will report to Michael Charlton, President and CEO of AtlantiCare.

Dr. Lombardi, widely recognized for his expertise in vascular and endovascular surgery, brings over 30 years of medical experience to AtlantiCare. He has authored more than 125 publications, primarily focused on aortic pathology, and specializes in complex open and minimally invasive aortic reconstructions, including extensive experience in treating Aortic Dissection. Most recently, he served as Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and Director of Aortic Surgery at Cooper University Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lombardi to the AtlantiCare team," said Michael Charlton "His appointment underscores AtlantiCare's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, expanding our cardiovascular services and quality of care across Southern New Jersey. Dr. Lombardi's distinguished career in medical practice, leadership, and education, combined with his commitment to patient-centered care will play a pivotal role as we continue to drive excellence in our healthcare delivery."

Dr. Lombardi's leadership and contributions to medicine have earned him numerous accolades, including being named a Top Doctor in Philadelphia Magazine (2011-2023), SJ Magazine (2011-2023), and Castle Connolly (2012-2023). He remains highly engaged in the medical community, serving chair on various boards and committees, nationally and internationally.

"I have long admired AtlantiCare's commitment to innovation, collaboration and excellence in patient care and am thrilled to join the organization at this pivotal moment of transformation," said Dr. Lombardi. "It is a privilege to lead AtlantiCare's esteemed team of doctors and contribute to its nationally recognized cardiovascular program, alongside the dedicated doctors, nurses and caregivers. Together we will elevate AtlantiCare's unwavering promise of delivering exceptional healthcare."

Dr. Lombardi's appointment is timely as AtlantiCare advances its ambitious Vision 2030 strategy -- a six-year plan to change how healthcare is delivered-- which includes a new affiliation with Drexel University College of Medicine and the establishment of a medical school in Atlantic City. These initiatives are aimed at expanding educational opportunities, driving research efforts, and positioning AtlantiCare as a leader in medical education and innovation.

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare is an award-winning integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose team of more than 6,500 serves the community in over 110 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Committed to an innovative approach to providing the best care in the industry, AtlantiCare has a vision of building healthy communities that drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time. Learn more at atlanticare.org or call 1-888-569-1000.

About VISION 2030

VISION 2030 is AtlantiCare's comprehensive six-year strategic plan designed to transform how healthcare is defined, measured, and delivered locally and beyond. This ambitious plan includes significant investments to improve the health and wellness of the community with plans focused on four key pillars: Serving Community, Workplace Excellence, Accelerating Transformation, and Growing Market Share. Through partnerships and affiliations with leading organizations such as Oracle Health, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute, Global Neurosciences Institute, and Drexel University College of Medicine, VISION 2030 aims to address social determinants of health, expand medical education, and implement advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes and streamline operations.

