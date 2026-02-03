AtlantiCare Appoints New Trustees

Trustees add cross-sector strategic and operating perspective as AtlantiCare advances through year two of Vision 2030



EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlantiCare, southeastern New Jersey's largest and award-winning health system responsible for more than one million people, has appointed three new members to its Board of Trustees. These appointments fill existing vacancies, strengthening the board's national expertise in clinical quality, healthcare finance, strategy, academic health systems and workforce leadership.

As AtlantiCare advances through year two of Vision 2030, the organization is entering a critical execution phase. In 2026, the system will focus on several enterprise milestones, including the next wave of AtlantiCare's systemwide transformation with Oracle Health, completion of the new inpatient rehabilitation hospital, final phases of the Mainland Campus hospital renovation and a new regional medical school. Together, these initiatives represent long-term investments in care access, workforce development and clinical infrastructure across Southern New Jersey.

"We are honored to welcome three exceptionally accomplished leaders to AtlantiCare's Board of Trustees," said Michael Charlton, President and CEO of AtlantiCare. "Each of these leaders brings deep, operational and strategic experience in areas that are important to our future, quality and safety, financial stewardship, workforce leadership and payer dynamics. Their perspectives will strengthen board oversight as we continue executing our long-term strategy."

At the same time, the board continues to support AtlantiCare's long-standing role as an anchor institution in the region and especially Atlantic City, where AtlantiCare is deeply engaged in stabilizing care access, supporting workforce pathways and contributing to the city's broader transformation beyond hospital walls.

"AtlantiCare is at an important point in its evolution," said David Goddard, chairman of AtlantiCare's Board of Trustees. "AtlantiCare continues to make long-term decisions that strengthen care delivery, support the workforce and contribute to the stability of the region. The added seasoned leadership and healthcare experience with our new trustees will ensure this work continues to be guided by clear priorities and sound judgment so AtlantiCare remains strong for generations to come."

The newly appointed trustees are Claire M. Zangerle, DNP, RN, MSN, MBA, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN; Brian M. Parker, MD; and Daniel Farrell, CPA, MBA.

Claire M. Zangerle, DNP, RN, MSN, MBA, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN

Zangerle serves as chief executive officer of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and chief nurse executive of the American Hospital Association. A nationally recognized and highly respected nurse executive, she brings deep expertise in workforce development, leadership and care delivery. She was named one of Modern Healthcare's Top 50 Clinical Executives in 2025 and has held senior leadership roles at Allegheny Health Network and the Cleveland Clinic.

Brian M. Parker, MD

Dr. Parker serves as Chair, Department of Anesthesiology at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He also serves as the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for the University at Buffalo. He previously held senior clinical leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network. His background brings national expertise in quality, safety and academic medicine to the board.

Daniel Farrell, CPA, MBA

Farrell is a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and leads its Healthcare M&A practice. He has advised health systems, payers and investors on complex transactions and large-scale transformations across the country. His experience supports AtlantiCare's focus on disciplined growth, capital strategy and long-term financial sustainability.

Board Leadership

AtlantiCare's Board of Trustees is chaired by David Goddard and Vice Chair is Pacifico S. Agnellini, Esq. Rounding out the Board of Trustees are Michael Walsh, Margaret S. Sykes, RN, Manuel E. Aponte, Eugene M. Arnone, Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, Brett Matik, Priyesh T. Thakkar, DO, Marissa Travaline, and J. Mark Waxman, Esq.

