Atlantic.Net Announces Partnership with American Cyber Security Management (ACSM), Market Leader in GDPR/Privacy Compliance and Data Security

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net, a leading cloud hosting solutions provider, today announced a partnership with American Cyber Security Management (ACSM), a market leader in data privacy and security. As a part of the partnership, Atlantic.Net will leverage ASCM's services to further assist their customers with data correction and consent management. ASCM has a certified team of professionals that are accredited by IAPP and will implement tools to support Atlantic.Net's customers' data privacy, security and integrity.

"With the new regularity compliance requirements for privacy and security like GDPR, it's important for businesses to fully protect their data information, while ensuring privacy for the end users," said Marty Puranik, CEO and President of Atlantic.Net. "Our partnership with ACSM will help strengthen our growing capabilities, as our customers' needs continue to evolve."

Atlantic.Net offers a comprehensive set of managed security services to complement its hosting solutions. The company specializes in service management, and monitoring servers, networks and storage.

"Organizations are increasingly concerned about GDPR, CCPA and stringent compliance requirements, and desperately need assistance with cyber security to protect against a potential data breach," said Carlin Dornbusch, President of American Cyber Security Management. "We are pleased to leverage our expertise with innovative delivery models and technologies offered by Atlantic.Net, to help protect customers' information."

About Atlantic.Net

Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider with over 25 years of experience, specializing in managed and non-managed Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD server hosting solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and simplifying the user experience, Atlantic.Net provides business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions, backed by 24/7/365 support in Ashburn, San Francisco, New York, London, Toronto, Dallas and Orlando. For more information, please visit https://www.atlantic.net/.

About American Cyber Security Management

American Cyber Security Management is a leader in data privacy, cybersecurity, and secure DevOps. ACSM's mission is to help Enterprises protect their data from internal and external threats. ACSM offers on-demand assessment, implementation, and sustainability services that focus on both privacy and security compliance, as well as risk reduction and mitigation. For more information, please visit https://www.americancsm.com.

