Atlantic.Net Celebrates 25 Years of Innovative Services and Customer Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net, a leading Cloud Services Provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Since its inception as an Internet Service Provider in 1994, the company has maintained consistent profitability and growth by adapting and evolving to the latest technology trends. In 2009, Atlantic.Net transitioned to become a leading global Cloud Services Provider, with clients in more than 100 countries, with more than 15,000 dynamic business clients including Lenovo, Newegg, NASA, and Hilton, among others.

"What started as an ISP in a university dorm has evolved into a leading Cloud Services Provider that our clients have come to rely on for powering their businesses, securing their data, and ensuring compliance and business continuity," said Marty Puranik, CEO of Atlantic.Net. "By offering optimized Cloud and traditional hosting that protects and scales with our customer's businesses, we have grown into an international brand with a computing presence in multiple countries. We thank our loyal staff and clients, without whom our success would not be possible."

Over the last decade, Atlantic.Net has championed the cause of cybersecurity, expanding its suite of services to offer industry-leading healthcare HIPAA compliance solutions and PCI compliant services that power prominent e-commerce companies around the world. The company offers an award-winning suite of managed and security services such as intrusion prevention, multi-factor authentication, on-the-fly encryption, system management, 24x7 expert support, and more.

Atlantic.Net has earned both national and international recognition for its growth, superior service, and solutions, receiving prestigious awards from Inc. 500, Florida 100, and MedTech Breakthrough, among others. In addition, the company's Founder, President, and CEO, Marty Puranik, has been acknowledged for his outstanding leadership through accolades such as Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Journal's Forty Under 40, and induction to The University of Florida Hall of Fame.

About Atlantic.Net

Established in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a global Cloud Services Provider with a focus on security, compliance, and simplifying user experience. Trusted by over 15,000 businesses and channel partners, Atlantic.Net provides award-winning managed and compliant Cloud Services, including flexible private, public, and hybrid hosting solutions.

Atlantic.Net services are backed by a range of compliance certifications, such as SOC 2 and SOC 3, HIPAA, and HITECH, and backed by 24x7x365 expert support, monitoring, and world-class data center infrastructure. For faster application deployment, free IT architecture design, and assessment, visit us at www.atlantic.net.

SOURCE Atlantic.Net

Related Links

http://www.atlantic.net

