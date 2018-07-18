Atlantic.Net Launches New Data Center Hosting Facility in Northern Virginia, With Close Proximity to Washington, D.C.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net, a leading cloud services provider, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art data center hosting facility located in Ashburn, Virginia. The new data center, which is equipped to provide Atlantic.Net's full suite of hosting services, will enable the leading cloud services provider to meet growing demands from existing and new clients. The carrier-neutral facility will complement Atlantic.Net's existing world class data center footprint, which spans New York, Dallas, Toronto, San Francisco, London, and Orlando.

"Here at Atlantic.Net, it's important that we continue to expand our world class data center footprint and invest significant resources in the infrastructure that powers our clients' businesses," said Marty Puranik, CEO and President of Atlantic.Net. "Northern Virginia has long been a hot-bed for innovation and our new Ashburn facility, which is backed by robust Internet connectivity, is ideal for clients who desire proximity to the nation's capital."

Atlantic.Net's Ashburn data center features 24x7 manned security, full pan-tilt-zoom and infrared camera systems, biometric and photo badge access, 2N of generator power capacity, N+2 cooling system redundancy, and more.

Atlantic.Net's new data center follows on the heels of the company's release of Secure Block Storage (SBS), enabling users to attach additional storage drives to their Cloud Servers to scale their workloads more easily. Backed by a 100% uptime guarantee, volumes are automatically replicated multiple times to protect data from component failure.

About Atlantic.Net

Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider with over 24 years of experience, specializing in managed and non-managed Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD server hosting solutions. With a focus on security, compliance and simplifying user experience, Atlantic.Net provides business-class dedicated and cloud services. Cloud Services are offered across its data center facilities in San Francisco, New York, London, Toronto, Dallas, Ashburn and Orlando. With 24/7/365 expert support and a range of certifications such as SSAE 18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 (Formerly SAS 70), HIPAA and HITECH Audits, the company is also known for its reliability, as dictated by its 100 percent uptime service-level agreement (SLA). For more information, please visit www.atlantic.net.

