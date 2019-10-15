Atlantic.Net Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for the Second Time

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net, a leading cloud services provider, today announced it was recognized in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Cloud Service Providers to Healthcare Delivery Organizations, for the second time.

"We are honored to be named in this report, which we believe further solidifies our standing within distinguished security and compliance service providers," said Marty Puranik, CEO of Atlantic.Net. "I attribute this success to our team members and skilled engineers, who strive to deliver technological solutions with a human touch."

According to the report, "The healthcare cloud market continues to mature, and healthcare provider IT leadership has moved from skepticism to acceptance of the cloud as an IT service delivery model. HDO CIOs can use this guide to gain insight of this rapidly evolving marketplace and its notable vendors."

The Atlantic.Net Cloud Platform is engineered to provide ultra-fast performance, backed by award-winning cloud servers, secure storage, managed security and compliance solutions to help ensure customers' privacy.

For Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Service Providers to Healthcare Delivery Organizations please visit, https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3939839 (Gartner subscription required)

Gartner "Market Guide for Cloud Service Providers to Healthcare Delivery Organizations," Gregg Pessin, 17 June 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atlantic.Net

Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider with over 25 years of experience, specializing in managed and non-managed Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD server hosting solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and simplifying the user experience, Atlantic.Net provides business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions in New York, London, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Ashburn, and Orlando.

With 24/7/365 expert support and a range of certifications such as SSAE 18 SOC 2 and SOC 3, HIPAA and HITECH Audits, the company is known for its reliability, as dictated by its 100 percent uptime service-level agreement (SLA). For more information, please visit www.atlantic.net.

SOURCE Atlantic.Net

Related Links

http://www.atlantic.net

