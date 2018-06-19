Atlantic.Net Releases Secure Block Storage (SBS) for its Cloud Servers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net, a leading cloud hosting solutions provider, today announced the release of Secure Block Storage (SBS), enabling users to attach additional storage drives to their Cloud Servers to scale their workloads more easily. Designed for 99.999% availability, volumes are automatically replicated multiple times to protect data from component failure. With SBS, storage can be increased on-the-fly, moved between Cloud Servers, and is automatically encrypted at rest. As part of the announcement, Atlantic.Net is offering 50 GB of SBS free for an entire year from the date of signup and just 7.9 cents per additional GB per month. Existing customers can also take advantage of 50 GB of SBS for free through June 19, 2019.

"Here at Atlantic.Net, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge tools at cost-effective prices. Combining the capacity of enterprise hard drives with NVMe SSD drives, SBS offers the perfect balance of capacity and performance for any customer's storage needs," said Marty Puranik, CEO and President of Atlantic.Net. "Rolling out our SBS system at up to 11x the performance of the competition solidifies us as the price and performance leader for the most popular storage tier."

Atlantic.Net's SBS is easy to use, highly redundant, easily accessible, and scalable. The system is ideal for running mission-critical applications that require robust and scalable block storage, as well as for running queries on databases that require low latency and high performance.

For more information on Atlantic.Net's launch of SBS, please visit www.atlantic.net/cloud-hosting/block-storage .

