Atlantis Academy Coral Springs Expands to Meet Growing Enrollment

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Academy Coral Springs, a comprehensive school that provides academic, behavioral, social, and emotional support to students K-12 with various learning needs, is growing to provide more options for parents who desire a safe, small, flexible learning environment for their children.

ChanceLight Education's Atlantis Academy provides virtual, in-person and hybrid learning options based on the wants and needs of parents and students. Atlantis Academy, located at 11411 NW 56th Drive, Coral Springs, is expanding to support the increased enrollment of its special education program for students in grades K-12 and its L.I.F.E program, which provides young adults with varying abilities over the age of 18 with the skills needed to live a more independent life at home and in the workplace.

"Since school started in August, we've had an influx of parents calling to learn about the flexibility of our school, because now more than ever, parents want a choice for their children's educational setting. Atlantis Academy can accommodate students in virtual and hybrid settings or in person in a clean, protected classroom environment," said Mark DiConsiglio, Senior Vice President of ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education.

"We continue to follow strict protocols for children who need a combination of full-time or part-time in-person learning. We are doing everything we can to mitigate risk by enforcing the use of proper PPE, social distancing and hand hygiene," said DiConsiglio. "Our small class sizes and safe environment are especially appealing to parents. We've adapted to the impact of COVID while providing our students a normal learning environment by fostering encouragement and engagement so they meet their education goals. I'm proud to say our students are thriving and succeeding and our expansion allows us to educate more children."

Parents interested in learning more about Atlantis Academy can call 305-271-9771 or visit coralsprings.atlantisacademy.com.

MORE ABOUT ATLANTIS ACADEMY AND CHANCELIGHT EDUCATION:

Atlantis Academy was established in 1976 for students with special needs who have learning difficulties or learning differences, including autism spectrum and related disorders. Atlantis Academy is accredited by Cognia a non-profit, non-partisan organization that conducts rigorous, on-site school quality reviews of Pre-K through 12 schools and school systems.

ChanceLight Education focuses on engaging students through evidence-based programs designed with the understanding that all students can succeed academically, behaviorally and socially if their education, emotional and behavioral needs are met in an appropriate and supportive environment.

