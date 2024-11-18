ATLANTIS FIRE PROTECTION ADDS ALLIED FIRE PROTECTION OF BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA TO ITS PLATFORM

Atlantis Fire Protection adds Allied Fire Protection of Birmingham, Alabama and its Founder and President, Tony Thomas, to its roster of the best fire protection companies and leaders in the fire protection industry.

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Fire Protection announced the acquisition of Allied Fire Protection of Birmingham, Alabama. As part of the transaction, Tony Thomas, the Founder and President of Allied Fire Protection, will continue operating the fast-growing business and join as another owner of the broader Atlantis Fire Protection platform.

Patrick Lynch, 23-year industry veteran, as well as CEO and Co-Founder of Atlantis Fire Protection said, "From the beginning, we founded Atlantis Fire Protection to be a family-led company seeking to partner with great founders and their exceptional companies. Our aim is to get them on our platform, align interests and help them grow their brands and their businesses. Tony Thomas and Allied Fire Protection are exactly the type of leaders and businesses we selectively partner with to expand the Atlantis Fire Protection platform. We're very excited to welcome Tony to our existing roster of amazing company leaders, including Stella Black of Keller's, and Vince McCoy of McCoy Fire & Safety. In my opinion, Atlantis Fire Protection is partnering with the most talented owner-operators and exceptional companies in the industry."

Tony Thomas, President and Founder of Allied Fire Protection said, "Over the last several years, I built Allied Fire Protection into one of the fastest growing fire protection companies serving Alabama and the surrounding area. As I heard Patrick and the Atlantis Fire Protection team's vision for how they want the operators deeply involved, treat them as partners, and celebrate the individual brands, I knew I wanted to join the Atlantis Fire Protection platform. I look forward to working with Stella Black, Vince McCoy and the other operators at Atlantis Fire Protection to build one of the best-run, fastest growing platforms in the fire protection industry."

Atlantis Fire is headquartered in Dallas Texas, with other offices in Wilmington, North Carolina, Orange Beach, Alabama, Auburn, Alabama and Birmingham, Alabama. Atlantis Fire Protection is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, Texas and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, Tennessee.

