ATLANTIS FIRE PROTECTION ADDS ARMOR FIRE SERVICES OF MOUNT HOLLY, NORTH CAROLINA TO ITS PLATFORM

Mike Jaggers, the Founder and President of Armor Fire Services, joins Atlantis Fire Protection and Adds to a Roster of Industry Leaders Growing Their Exceptional Branches on the Atlantis Fire Protection Platform.

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantis Fire Protection announced the acquisition of Armor Fire Services of Mount Holly, North Carolina. As part of the transaction Mike Jaggers, founder and President of Armor Fire Services, as well as Kimberly Jaggers, will continue operating the fast-growing business retaining the Armor Fire Services brand under Atlantis Fire Protection ownership.

Patrick Lynch, a 24-year industry veteran, as well as being the CEO and Co-Founder of Atlantis Fire Protection said, "From the beginning, we founded Atlantis Fire to be a family-led company seeking to partner with great founders and their exceptional companies. Our aim is to get these entrepreneurs on the Atlantis Fire Protection platform and support them to accelerate the growth of their businesses and brands. Mike and Kimberly Jaggers have built an incredible company over the past 10-plus years, and with our existing company Keller's of Wilmington, North Carolina, Atlantis Fire can expand our fire and life safety services footprint in the great state of North Carolina and beyond. We're very excited to welcome Mike and Kimberly to our roster of amazing company leaders, including Stella Black at Keller's, Vince McCoy at McCoy Fire & Safety and Tony Thomas at Allied Fire Protection. In my opinion, Atlantis Fire Protection is assembling the most talented owner-operators and exceptional companies in the industry."

Said Mike Jaggers, President and Founder of Armor Fire Services, "Today is a spectacular day for Armor Fire and our team. We've built a successful company over the past 10 years with customer focus and hard work. As I heard Patrick and the Atlantis Fire team's vision and methodology for how they support operators and companies and position them to grow, I knew for sure I wanted Armor Fire to join Patrick and the Atlantis Fire platform to better serve my employees, my customers and our vendors. I look forward to working with Patrick, Stella Black, Vince McCoy, Tony Thomas, and others at Atlantis Fire to build one of the best-run, fastest growing platforms in the fire protection industry."

Atlantis Fire is headquartered in Dallas Texas, with offices in: Wilmington, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orange Beach, Alabama, Auburn, Alabama, Birmingham, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee. Atlantis Fire is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, Texas and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, Tennessee.

