ATLANTIS FIRE PROTECTION ADDS BAMA FIRE PROTECTION OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA TO ITS HIGH-GROWTH PLATFORM

Atlantis Fire Protection adds Bama Fire Protection to its growing fire protection platform and Danny Dickinson, founder and owner of Bama Fire since 2006, becomes a partner of Atlantis Fire Protection.

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Fire Protection announced the acquisition of Bama Fire Protection of Birmingham, Alabama, a leading fire safety, extinguisher and suppression company serving the State of Alabama. Founded 20 years ago and led by owner Danny Dickinson, Bama Fire Protection built an outstanding reputation in the region. Bama Fire will now be operated in conjunction with Allied Fire Protection, another Atlantis Fire Protection company, while retaining the Bama Fire brand. Combining Allied Fire's exceptional fire alarm and sprinkler capabilities, along with the newly acquired fire extinguisher and suppression services of Bama Fire, the companies can deliver a full suite of fire protection services to customers throughout Alabama.

Patrick Lynch, 25-year fire protection industry veteran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Atlantis Fire Protection said, "Bama Fire Protection marks the sixth acquisition for Atlantis Fire Protection and is a great fit with Allied Fire, our other Alabama fire protection company. For over 20 years, Danny Dickinson, founder of Bama Fire, built a loyal customer base delivering a high level of fire extinguisher and suppression services." Patrick Lynch went on to say, "Tony Thomas president of Allied, and his team have long admired Bama Fire and had a vision that the combined companies, offering a comprehensive suite of fire protection capabilities, could deliver unmatched service to customers in the great state of Alabama. Bama Fire and Allied Fire now give us an incredible team, a full suite of fire product and services, and a loyal customer base to continuously fuel our rapid growth in the Alabama."

Said Danny Dickinson, President and Founder of Bama Fire, "We built Bama Fire over 20 years into a company our customers can trust, and one the community could rely upon to deliver best-in-class fire extinguisher and suppression. I've known Tony Thomas, Paul Champion and the leadership at Allied Fire and their stellar reputation for quite some time. As I heard Patrick Lynch and Atlantis Fire Protection vision for combining Bama Fire and Allied Fire to service customers for all their fire safety needs, and win in Alabama, I decided I wanted Bama Fire to be part of that. I look forward to now being a partner in Atlantis Fire, and supporting where I can, as we build one of the best-run, fastest growing platforms in the fire protection industry."

About Atlantis Fire: Atlantis Fire aspires to build the highest quality network of fire protection companies servicing enterprise customers throughout the Southeastern United States for all their fire protection needs. Atlantis Fire is headquartered in Dallas Texas, with offices in: Wilmington, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orange Beach, Alabama, Auburn, Alabama, Birmingham, Alabama, Gasden, Alabama, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Pensacola, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Atlantis Fire is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, Texas and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, Tennessee.

For Regional Fire Protection Companies Wanting More Information on Atlantis Fire Protection Contact:

Patrick Lynch

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT/INQUIRES:

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlantis Fire Protection