ATLANTIS FIRE PROTECTION ADDS PALMETTO FIRE SERVICES OF MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA TO ITS HIGH-GROWTH PLATFORM

Paul and Sara Brown, founders of Palmetto Fire Services, join Atlantis Fire Protection and add to a roster of industry leaders growing their exceptional companies on the Atlantis Fire platform.

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlantis Fire Protection announced the acquisition of Palmetto Fire Services, the leading fire alarm company serving Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and surrounding areas. Founded 17 years ago and led by owners Paul and Sara Brown, Palmetto Fire built an outstanding reputation in the region. Mr. Brown will continue operating the fast-growing business, retaining the Palmetto Fire Services brand, under Atlantis Fire Protection ownership.

Patrick Lynch, 24-year industry veteran, as well as CEO and Co-Founder of Atlantis Fire Protection said, "Palmetto Fire Services marks the fifth acquisition for Atlantis Fire Protection, and is a great fit with our other four operating companies. Paul and Sara Brown have built an admired fire alarm company over the past 17 years by treating employees well, serving customers at the highest level and creating a valuable brand in the greater Myrtle Beach area." Patrick Lynch went on to say, "Partnering with Paul, Sara and the entire Palmetto Fire Services team, we have an exciting plan to unlock additional growth, fueling opportunities through investments and work synergistically across our other Atlantis Fire Protection portfolio companies. We're thrilled to welcome Paul and Sara, as well as the entire Palmetto Fire Services team to our existing roster of amazing company leaders, including Stella Black at Keller's, Vince McCoy at McCoy Fire & Safety, Tony Thomas of Allied Fire and Mike and Kimberly Jaggers of Armor Fire Services. In my opinion, Atlantis Fire Protection is assembling the most talented owner-operators and exceptional companies in the industry."

Said Paul Brown, President and Founder of Palmetto Fire Services, "Over 17 years, my family and our team have built Palmetto into a company our customers can trust, and a company the community could rely upon to deliver best-in-class fire alarm protection. We weren't in the market to join a bigger fire protection platform, but as I heard Patrick and the Atlantis Fire team's vision for how they support operators and companies and position them to grow, I knew I wanted Palmetto Fire to be part of Atlantis Fire Protection. I look forward to working with Patrick, Stella Black, Vince McCoy, Tony Thomas, Mike Jaggers and others at Atlantis Fire to build one of the best-run, fastest growing platforms in the fire protection industry."

Atlantis Fire is headquartered in Dallas Texas, with offices in: Wilmington, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orange Beach, Alabama, Auburn, Alabama, Birmingham, Alabama, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Pensacola, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Atlantis Fire is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, Texas and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, Tennessee.

