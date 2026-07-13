Atlantis Fire Protection Hires Chief Financial Officer to Support its Expansion

Seasoned Entrepreneur and Finance Executive Brad Hunter Joins Atlantis as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Fire Protection is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Hunter as its Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective today.

Brad Hunter brings extensive financial leadership experience and a proven track record of building and scaling fast-growing businesses. Brad was most recently President and CEO of Care Hospice, a business he grew over ten-fold to become one of the nation's leading healthcare companies. Brad served on the board of multiple private equity-backed companies and formally worked at Ernst & Young early in his career.

As Chief Financial Officer, Brad will oversee the company's financial strategy, accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, risk management, and long-term capital planning while partnering closely with the executive leadership team to support Atlantis Fire Protection's continued growth into the Southeastern United States.

"Brad's leadership, financial expertise, and strategic mindset make him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Patrick Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantis Fire Protection. "Atlantis is growing very quickly. We now have six operating companies doing business in over ten states. As we continue to expand the company and invest in serving existing and new customers, Brad's experience will strengthen our financial foundation and position the company for long-term success."

"I've had the privilege of knowing Brad for over a decade and observed his skills as an incredible operator and business builder," said William Lynch, Chairman of Atlantis Fire Protection. "He's as talented a financial manager as I've come across, and we feel very fortunate to have Patrick and Brad running Atlantis along with the rest of our great team."

Brad Hunter joins Atlantis Fire Protection during a period of rapid growth for the company. In addition to leading the finance function, he will work with the operating companies to identify investment opportunities for profitable growth and help the organization scale while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer service and safety.

"I am excited to join Atlantis Fire Protection at such an important time in the company's growth," said Brad Hunter. "Atlantis Fire, through its network of exceptional operating companies, has built an outstanding reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to help drive the company's next chapter of growth and create long-term value for our employees, customers, and strategic partners."

About Atlantis Fire Protection

Atlantis Fire Protection is a leading provider of comprehensive fire protection services, specializing in the design, installation, inspection, testing, maintenance, and repair of fire sprinkler, fire alarm, and life safety systems. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Atlantis Fire Protection serves commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and institutional customers throughout its markets in the U.S. and internationally.

Atlantis Fire Protection is headquartered in Dallas Texas, with operating company locations in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Atlantis Fire Protection is financially backed and managed by Lynch Holdings of Dallas, Texas and Capital Alignment Partners of Nashville, Tennessee.

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SOURCE Atlantis Fire Protection