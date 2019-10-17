Atlantis Healthcare Takes Best Persistence/Adherence Program At The 2019 PM360 Trailblazer Awards

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Healthcare, a pioneer and global leader in health psychology-based patient support programs, was named a Trailblazer 2019 Gold Award winner for Best Persistence/Adherence program by PM360, a leading trade magazine for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics industries.

The PM360 Trailblazer Awards recognize outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing, and Atlantis Healthcare shares this award with Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the Interconnect® Support Services patient support program.



Interconnect supports patients who have been prescribed Intercept Pharmaceuticals' OCALIVA® (obeticholic acid) to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). PBC is a chronic, progressive liver disease that leads to inflammation and scarring of the small bile ducts in the liver.

"We are delighted to receive this award in partnership with our clients at Intercept," said Amy Parke, U.S. Country Manager for Atlantis Healthcare. "Through innovation and health psychology, together we've created a program that dives deep into patient beliefs and applies behavior change techniques to address the individual barriers that patients face in adhering to their treatment."

"It's an honor to be recognized for this award," said Fred Bennett, Senior Director, US Patient Engagement at Intercept Pharmaceuticals. "Both for the hard work and strong partnership between Atlantis Healthcare and Intercept, and especially for the recognition of the whole team's dedication to best serve patients during their ongoing journey."

Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 17 distinct categories. Winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality.

In total, 51 winners were honored during a special, reception at Gotham Hall on September 19th, 2019, and will be featured in the October issue of PM360.

About Atlantis Healthcare Group

Atlantis Healthcare leverages health psychology to develop and deliver uniquely personalized healthcare solutions that drive sustained improvement in patient outcome through self-management and treatment adherence across chronic diseases.

With the largest team of globally recognized health psychology experts in a commercial setting, supported by digital creative experts, Atlantis Healthcare uses clinically proven models and academic research to develop award-winning behavior change programs, helping patients achieve better health outcomes. The group provides solutions and services across the globe from offices in UK, Germany, US, Australia and New Zealand. https://atlantishealthcare.com/en-us/

