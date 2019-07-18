Atlantis Healthcare US Announces Expanded Capabilities In Providing Full-Service Personalized Health Solutions

CRANFORD, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Healthcare US (AHUS) announced three new hires that represent a strategic shift in the company's business model, expanding account management and adding creative and digital services including user experience design. The new framework allows the AH team to apply their core expertise in health psychology against a much broader business scope of empowering patients to improve their health throughout every stage of their journey.

Akisia Grigsby joins in the new position of Digital and Creative Lead, and will sit within the health psychology division, an acknowledgement of the company's core equity in behavioral science. Julia Kust and Jaclyn Stephens join as Account Supervisors with strong expertise in brand building and client services, and will be key to growth in US and global pharma business.

"Akisia is a critical hire in the evolution of our company, focusing on behavioral science as applied to creative and UX design, and allowing us to apply behavior science in a much broader sense," said Amy Parke, US Country Manager, AH. "Julia and Jaclyn come to us with experience in patient support, market access, research and HCP/patient interaction, greatly enhancing our client service areas."

According to Parke, the changes fulfill a goal since her arrival in April to grow AHUS from a patient support program house into a full-service agency that can create total solutions for pre-diagnosis to diagnosis, to treatment initiation and self-management. She is working closely with Neil Matheson, former Global CEO of Huntsworth Health who recently joined AH as Chairman of the Board, and Jonny Duder, CEO of AH.

"This is an important milestone in the history of Atlantis Healthcare, elevating our ability to leverage more than 20 years of experience in scalable personalized interventions across healthcare," said Duder. "We anticipate being an innovative leader in the patient space as we continue to increase our capabilities to impact individual health around the globe." Duder, based in New Zealand, is committed to monthly visits to the US to refine the new model and guide US market business strategy.

New AHUS Team Members

Akisia Grigsby was most recently VP, Director of Product and User Experience at Pixacore for Bayer Oncology, Celgene Oncology and Mitsubishi Pharma. Prior to that, she held leadership UX, Creative and Brand Strategy roles at GHG/Greyhealth Group/The Lathe and Novartis.

Julia Kust has more than ten years of promotional experience including managing digital work on Restasis (Allergan) and Lucemyra (US Worldmeds) at Beacon Healthcare Communications. Prior to that she worked on Boehringer Ingelheim and Gilead Sciences accounts at McCann Torre Lazur.

Jacyln Stephens comes from Evolution Medical Communications where she worked on content development, KOL engagement and program support in ophthalmology, rare disease, and spinal muscular atrophy.

About Atlantis Healthcare

Atlantis Healthcare leverages the latest health psychology and behavioral science to develop and deliver personalized, cost-effective solutions for healthcare customers and consumers to improve outcomes and experiences. They work with leading pharmaceutical/biotech brands, payers and healthcare institutions on regional and global programs from hubs in US, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. https://atlantishealthcare.com/en-us/

